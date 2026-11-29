Following a dreadful start, Boise State rallied on Saturday for a 49-28 Pac-12 flex week road victory over Colorado State.

The Broncos (10-2, 6-1), who will host San Diego State in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, fell into an immediate 14-0 hole against the Rams (3-9, 1-6). Boise State regrouped to take a 28-21 lead into halftime and put the game away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns at Canvas Stadium.

Head coach Spencer Danielson was happy with the way Boise State rallied back, but acknowledged that the slow start was unacceptable.

“It wasn’t what we wanted to do,” Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “We just have to execute better.”

Dylan Riley led the way with 18 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. It was Riley’s seventh 100-yard game of the season.

Riley and Sire Gaines have been facing stacked boxes over the second half of the year but have continued to pick up yards.

“We’ve got to be a little more disciplined because everybody is going to be in the box,” Riley said. “We have to have that mentality that no matter how many people are in the box, we won’t be stopped.”

Maddux Madsen completed 20 of 27 passes for 301 yards—his third consecutive 300-yard game—with one touchdown and one interception.

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Rasean Jones was once again his favorite target with seven catches for 136 yards and two carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Boise State rolled up 561 yards of offense against a Colorado State defense that ranks last nationally in several metrics.

After finding the end zone on their first three drives, the Rams didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.

“We have to find a way to start faster on defense,” Danielson said. “We didn’t get stops … and then we essentially pitched a shutout until one of the last drives of the game. So great job by them responding, but you never want to be down 14-0 to any opponent. We have to find a way to start faster.”

The Broncos will host San Diego State on Friday in the Pac-12 championship game. Boise State closed its Mountain West run with three straight titles.

Last Saturday, San Diego State stunned Boise State at Albertsons Stadium, 22-20.

With a revenge victory over the Aztecs, the Broncos will be in good shape to secure the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

“I’m excited,” linebacker Boen Phelps said. “I feel like we left a lot on the table last week. Now that we handled business today, we can really get into championship mode.”