Coming off a stunning 22-20 home loss to San Diego State that snapped a nine-game winning streak, Boise State received the easiest draw on paper for the Pac-12’s flex week.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1) will make a return trip to Colorado State (3-8, 1-6) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time.

Boise State, which cruised to a 64-38 victory in the first meeting between the teams, is favored by 21 points in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Broncos are -1800 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +1000.

The over/under is set at a staggering 76.5 points, the highest total in the country this week.

Colorado State ranks dead last nationally in total defense (548.1 yards per game), scoring defense (47.7) and yards per play allowed (8.4).

Boise State’s defense also has plenty of issues. The Broncos are tied for 130th in yards per play allowed (6.5) and rank No. 105 in total defense (391.5) and No. 86 in scoring defense (26.4).

The Broncos were better defensively last weekend against San Diego State, but the Aztecs scored on all five second-half possessions after a scoreless opening half to steal a 22-20 victory.

Boise State and San Diego State will face off in the Pac-12 championship game after flex week. The Broncos will host the Aztecs on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Mountain time. The Pac-12 championship game will air live nationally on CBS.

DraftKings still has the Broncos as a -156 favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff. Liberty (+700), UTSA (+700), New Mexico (+1000) and Louisiana Tech (+1200) are also in the mix.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday during flex week.

San Diego State opened as a three-point road favorite over Washington State (2-9, 1-6). As of Monday afternoon, the Cougars are favored by 2.5 points.

After missing out on a Pac-12 championship game berth, Texas State (7-4, 5-2) is a seven-point road favorite over Utah State (4-7, 3-4).

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Oregon State (6-5, 4-3) is catching three points at Fresno State (6-5, 3-4).

Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -21

Moneyline: Boise State -1800, Colorado State +1000

Over/under: 76.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 5-6, Colorado State 5-6

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Location: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, CO

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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