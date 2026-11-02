Point spread, betting odds for No. 20 Boise State vs. Colorado State

Coming off one of the most memorable games in program history, No. 20 Boise State will hit the road this week to take on Colorado State in Pac-12 play.

The Rams (3-5, 1-3) will host the first-place Broncos (7-1, 4-0) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will air nationally on USA Network.

As of Monday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook has Boise State as a 17.5-point favorite over the Rams. The Broncos opened as 19.5-point road favorites.

Boise State is -950 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +625. The over/under is set at 68.5 points.

The Broncos squandered a 28-3 first-half lead against Texas State but rallied back with a heroic performance by backup quarterback Max Cutforth.

“Proud of our team finding a way to win a game that honestly was absolutely going sideways,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve got to learn our lesson and be better going forward.”

Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is day-to-day and could be available this week, Danielson said.

Colorado State ranks dead last nationally in total defense (526.4 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (42.4 points allowed).

The Rams do have a potent offense with mobile quarterback Hauss Hejny, a two-headed monster at running back (Mell Brown, Durell Robinson) and multiple receiving threats.

“Their offense is rolling, one of the top offenses in the country. We knew Texas State was an elite offense, and we’ve got another elite offense that we’re going to go see again,” Danielson said. “They’ve had some issues defensively. (Head coach Jim) Mora made a change (at defensive coordinator), and we know we’re going to get a really, really good defensive plan against us.”

Four other Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday night.

Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) is a 2.5-point road favorite over Utah State (3-5, 2-2).

Oregon State (5-3, 3-1) is favored by 6.5 points at home over Texas State.

San Diego State (4-5, 3-2) and Washington State (1-8, 0-5) both have byes this week.

Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -17.5

Moneyline: Boise State -950, Colorado State +625

Over/under: 68.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 4-4, Colorado State 4-4

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 7

Location: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, Colorado

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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