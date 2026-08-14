The biggest question facing every Boise State defensive position group in 2026

Boise State is nearing the end of its second week of fall camp in preparation for the program’s first Pac-12 season.

The Broncos wrapped up their dominant 15-year run in the Mountain West with three consecutive championships and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

On Thursday, Boise State Broncos On SI highlighted the biggest question facing every offensive position group. Now it’s time to do the same for the defense.

Defensive line: Will the interior hold up?

The Broncos appear to have a solid four-man rotation in the interior with returnees David Latu, Michael Madrie, Lopez Sanusi and Central Washington transfer Mikaio Edward.

Latu (12 appearances, six starts), Madrie (14 appearances, one start) and Sanusi (13 appearances, two starts) all saw significant action for Boise State last season while Edward tallied 41 total tackles (nine for loss) and seven sacks at the Division II level.

The depth behind those four remains a question mark in fall camp, and with every passing day it becomes less likely that Braxton Fely will take advantage of a recent preliminary injunction and return for a fifth season.

Linebacker: Who starts opposite of Boen Phelps?

Phelps was a breakout star for the Boise State defense last season, logging 66 total tackles with a team-best 233 snaps on special teams.

Phelps will start at linebacker in Week 1 against Oregon, but the other starting linebacker job is up for grabs.

Returning fifth-year senior Jake Ripp appeared in all 14 games with six starts last year and is having a solid camp. Kansas transfer Logan Brantley is also making a strong push to start while Syncere Brackett-Lambey is one of the best athletes on the team.

The Broncos will likely rotate multiple linebackers during the non-conference season to see who sticks.

Defensive back: How do all the pieces fit?

With just one returning starter in the secondary and a new defensive backs coach in Terrence Brown, Boise State’s back end features numerous position battles.

Fifth-year senior Jaden Mickey will likely move from nickelback to cornerback. Mickey started 11 games last year and finished with 38 total tackles (seven for loss).

Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. and returning junior Sherrod Smith are both starting-caliber cornerbacks. The combination of Mickey, Smith and Washington Jr. will help the Broncos hold up against pass-heavy offenses.

Returnees Derek Ganter Jr. and Travis Anderson have the clubhouse lead to start at safety. Both players appeared in all 14 games last season.

South Dakota transfer Roman Tillmon and true freshman Madden Soliai have both impressed at nickelback during fall camp.

With many options to choose from, Brown will have some tough decisions to make when filling out his starting lineup.