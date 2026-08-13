The biggest question facing every Boise State offensive position group in 2026

Boise State kicked off its 2026 fall camp last Wednesday in preparation for the program’s first Pac-12 season.

The Broncos closed their dominant 15-year run in the Mountain West with three straight championships and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

Here is the biggest question facing every offensive position group as the Broncos prepare for Saturday’s scrimmage.

Quarterback: Can Maddux Madsen make the leap?

This one has been covered to death, but that’s the nature of the quarterback position.

Madsen is a winner (20-6 career record as a starter) who enters his final season 507 of 834 passing (61 percent) for 6,586 yards with 61 total touchdowns—50 passing, 11 rushing—and 18 interceptions. Madsen is 14-1 against Mountain West opponents but winless in four starts against Power Four teams with two passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Madsen is good enough to win the new Pac-12, but can he raise his level of play against elite competition? We will see in Week 1 when the Broncos head west to take on Oregon.

Running back: How will the rotation function?

Dylan Riley (195 carries, 1,125 yards, 12 total touchdowns) and Sire Gaines (161 carries, 811 yards, nine total touchdowns) essentially split carries last season with Malik Sherrod (668 yards of total offense, six TDs) getting plenty of touches as the No. 3 back.

During his pre-camp press conference, head coach Spencer Danielson said Gaines and Riley will receive an even share of first-team reps during fall camp. Transfers Juelz Goff (Pittsburgh) and Harry Stewart III (Kansas) are candidates to replace Sherrod’s carries.

Wide receiver and tight end: Will a go-to threat emerge?

The Broncos have an intriguing wide receiver room this year featuring returnees Cam Bates, Ben Ford, Quinton Brown, Qumonte Williams Jr. and AJ Jones, transfers Darren Morris (Southern University) and Akeem Wright (De Anza College) and true freshmen Rasean Jones and Terrious Favors.

Bates, a junior speedster who had 17 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown last year, is having a strong camp and could emerge as a true No. 1 receiver. But Ford, Rasean Jones and the two transfers are also potential go-to guys for Madsen.

Offensive line: Can Tyler Ethridge be the guy?

Boise State’s best offensive player last season was left tackle Kage Casey, a fourth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos. Casey started 41 games during his college career at left tackle and was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection.

To replace Casey, the Broncos went hunting in the transfer portal and found Division II tackle Tyler Ethridge from Colorado State-Pueblo. Ethridge was a Day 1 standout in spring practice and has continued to perform in fall camp.

The jump from Division II to Oregon is massive, but the coaching staff believes Ethridge is the real deal.