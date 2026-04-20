List of every Boise State first-round pick in NFL Draft history

During the 2025 NFL Draft, running back Ashton Jeanty was the sixth Boise State player to be selected in the first round.

The 2026 NFL Draft will run Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Here is a look at the six Boise State alumni who were drafted in the first round.

2008: Offensive tackle Ryan Clady (No. 12 overall, Denver Broncos)

Clady was a three-year starter on the offensive line who had the key block to spring running back Ian Johnson on Boise State’s walk-off Statue of Liberty play in the Fiesta Bowl upset of Oklahoma.

After taking down the Sooners, Clady opted to skip his senior season and enter the 2008 NFL Draft. Clady was the first underclassman in Boise State history to declare for the draft and the program’s first first-round pick.

Clady played eight NFL seasons—seven with the Denver Broncos—and was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection (2009, 2012) with four Pro Bowl appearances. He helped lead Denver to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

2010: Defensive back Kyle Wilson (No. 29 overall, New York Jets)

Wilson had a sensational four-year career with Boise State, notching 11 interceptions and 159 total tackles.

Wilson played in the NFL for six seasons as a cornerback and nickelback and recorded 189 total tackles, 21 pass breakups and four interceptions.

2012: Defensive end Shea McClellin (No. 19 overall, Chicago Bears)

A small-school local product from Marsing High School, McClellin was another four-year player for the Broncos who finished his college career with 130 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions.

McClellin’s NFL career was cut short due to various injuries. In five seasons with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, he had 202 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.

2012: Running back Doug Martin (No. 31 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Martin and quarterback Kellen Moore teamed up from 2008-11 to lead one of the most productive offenses in college football history. Over those four years, Martin ran for 3,431 yards with 47 total touchdowns.

A first-team NFL All-Pro selection in 2015, Martin amassed 5,356 rushing yards, 1,207 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns during his seven-year professional career.

Martin tragically passed away in October at the age of 36.

2018: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (No. 19 overall, Dallas Cowboys)

Another small-school Idaho product from the canyons of Riggins, Vander Esch walked on at Boise State and blossomed into the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year as a junior with 141 total tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Vander Esch was an instant star for the Dallas Cowboys, earning second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. Injuries cut Vander Esch’s NFL career short after six seasons—all with the Cowboys. He tallied 469 total tackles with 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

2025: Running back Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 overall, Las Vegas Raiders)

Jeanty produced one of the greatest running back seasons in college football history as a junior, leading the nation in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). He ended his college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns.

Jeanty, a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year and the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, is the highest-drafted player in Boise State history.

The Las Vegas Raiders limped to a 3-14 record last season to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Jeanty still set a Raiders franchise rookie record with 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.