What Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said about UNLV
Seemingly overnight, Barry Odom transformed UNLV from a Mountain West Conference doormat into a premier contender.
Odom guided the Rebels to a 9-5 record last fall — the program’s first nine-win season since 1979 — and has already eclipsed that mark in Year 2. The 22nd-ranked Rebels (10-2) will get another crack at No. 11 Boise State (11-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Mountain West Football Championship at Albertsons Stadium.
UNLV, which suffered a 29-24 home loss to Boise State on Oct. 26, also fell to the Broncos in last year’s MWC Championship at Allegiant Stadium.
“We know UNLV, they know us,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “I’ve got a ton of respect for their staff, coach Odom. The job he’s done in the two years he’s been there, second to none.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for what they do schematically. I think they have some of the best players around … a top-25 matchup. Across the board, they’ve got a bunch of talent. They play well together. They’re very motivated and driven to win this game, just like us. It’s going to be a great matchup on the Blue Friday night.”
Here is what Danielson had to say about UNLV during Monday’s presser.
On UNLV’s offense
“They are one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Rushing, they are (number four) in the nation at running the football. But their pass game has improved a ton, too. Ricky White is one of the best receivers around. (Quarterback Hajj-Malik) Williams, I mean you talk about a young man coming into his own. Not only making all the throws, but God forbid it’s covered and he takes off, that might be even more of a nightmare than him throwing it. They’ve been very explosive to date. They put you in a lot of conflict across the board, so we’ve got to be disciplined and do a great job with our eyes.”
On UNLV’s defense
“They are one of the top rushing defenses in the country, one of the top turnover margin defenses in the country. They are third in the nation in picks, really good on third down, really good on fourth down. I’ve been open about (linebacker Jackson) Woodard, I think he’s one of the best players in the nation. I love watching him play. I don’t like playing against him, but love watching how he plays the game. He’s relentless, he’s a captain. I’m not in their building, but I know he’s that guy that’s there early, leads their team.”
On UNLV’s special teams
“They’re one of the best special teams units in the country. By far one of the best returners in the nation in (Jacob De Jesus). Ricky White has blocked a bunch of kicks for touchdowns. We know special teams-wise, they’ve put it on film. They do a lot of great things on special teams.”