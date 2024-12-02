Ashton Jeanty among top Black Friday NIL earners
Ashton Jeanty continues to dominate on and off the field.
The Boise State junior tailback remains in the Heisman Trophy race behind favorite Travis Hunter. He is also one of the most popular players in college football.
The NIL Store reported its top Black Friday earners over the weekend, and Jeanty was the second-best-selling athlete behind Marquette men’s basketball senior guard Kam Jones. Other notable athletes on the NIL Store’s Black Friday earnings list were UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers, Rutgers freshman phenom shooting guard Dylan Harper and Duke’s Cooper Flagg, the protected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Purdue men’s basketball was the top-selling program on Black Friday at the NIL Store, followed by UConn women’s basketball and Boise State football.
Dollar figures were not provided in the release.
According to On3, Jeanty has an NIL valuation of $1.4 million.
Jeanty has 312 carries for 2,228 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, leading the nation in all three categories. The Heisman Trophy candidate is fifth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014), UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007) and USC’s Marcus Allen (2,342, 1981).
A graduate of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Jeanty has been an impact player for the Broncos since his freshman year. He ran for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman and nearly doubled his production last season with 1,347 yards and 14 TDs while catching 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores.
In Friday’s victory over Oregon State, Jeanty had a career-high 37 carries for 226 yards and a touchdown.
“Ashton Jeanty, we could be here all day talking about him,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “He’s just an absolute warrior.”
Next up for No. 11 Boise State (11-1) is a Mountain West Football Championship showdown against No. 22 UNLV (10-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State won the first meeting between the teams, 29-24, at Allegiant Stadium in late October. Jeanty ran for 128 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win.
The Broncos can all but clinch a College Football Playoff first-round bye with a victory. The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the CFP; the top four champions get a bye.
The Rebels, who are expected to be slotted above every American Athletic Conference team when the next CFP rankings are released Tuesday, would likely earn a playoff bid with an upset win on the Blue.