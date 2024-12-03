What UNLV head coach said about Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
Barry Odom holds a 19-7 overall record in his two seasons at UNLV.
Two of the seven losses have come against Boise State.
The Broncos and Rebels met in last year’s Mountain West Football Championship with Boise State earning a 44-20 win at Allegiant Stadium. Eleven months later, the Broncos were again victorious at the Las Vegas Raiders’ home field with a 29-24 come-from-behind win.
No. 11 Boise State (11-1) and No. 22 UNLV (10-2) will play for the third time in 12 months this Friday in the Mountain West Football Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.
“Obviously we know a lot about our opponent. And on the other side, they know a lot about us,” Odom said during his Monday press conference. “I’ve got a lot of respect for (Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson) and the roster that he has built. He’s got great players, they’ve got great coaches.
“I think we’ve got the top two teams playing each other in our conference for the championship, and obviously whoever wins the game will be in the College Football Playoff.”
Here are the highlights from Odom’s presser.
On how UNLV has changed since the October meeting
“I think we’re playing better football. I think we’ve moved in the right direction every single week since that game. You get down late in the year, and there are teams, for whatever reason, they trend one way or the other. You normally don’t stay the same. I think we’re trending in the right direction. We’re playing better, we’re able to run the ball a little more effectively. Now, they’re really good, it’ll be a great challenge on continuing to be able to run the ball.
“I think we’re doing some better things schematically on defense. I think we’re playing with more confidence, we’re playing faster than we were at that point. … We are playing our best ball.”
On defending Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty
“He’s a tremendous player. I think he’s the best player in college football, I said it the first time we played them. The amount of carries he has, the way their offensive line blocks in a great way, he continues to … whether there is space or not, inside or outside, he creates plays every single week, and he’s so consistent with it. He runs so hard, he runs behind his pads, he can outrun you, he finishes going forward. All the great traits you want to see in a running back, unless you’re trying to tackle him. It’s going to take all 11 guys on fits, on support, on populating the ball.”
On treating Friday as a College Football Playoff play-in game
“We win, we’re in. I’m very confident (in that). You look at all the different measurable things that go into it, the champion of our league will be in (the playoffs). … You look at the world of college football right now, I believe there’s more excitement in the latter part of the season than there’s ever been before. It’s unique, it’s new with the expanded playoffs. But I think it’s created more opportunities, and the fans of those teams that are still in the mix … I think it’s great for the sport.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Boise State coach Spencer Danielson: Several Broncos ‘are getting illegally recruited to get in the portal’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.