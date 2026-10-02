What Boise State vs. Utah State expert picks tell us to expect in Pac-12 opener

Conference play in the rebuilt Pac-12 will begin on Saturday with four compelling matchups.

The only game with a double-digit point spread is No. 22 Boise State (3-1, 0-0) hosting Utah State (1-3, 0-0) at 5:30 p.m. The Broncos are favored by 18.5 points in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boise State closed non-conference play on a three-game winning streak and entered the Week 4 AP Poll at No. 22. The Broncos are the frontrunner to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

Utah State is coming off a 21-10 home victory over Troy. The Aggies opened the season with a stunning 29-17 home loss to FCS Idaho State followed by road losses to Washington and No. 13 Utah.

The over/under for Saturday’s game is set at 51.5 points by DraftKings.

Can Boise State move to 3-0 on The Blue this season and secure the first Pac-12 victory in program history?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.

Danny Kanell, CBS Sports: Boise State -18.5

Kanell’s rationale: “They have a very clear identity of what they want to be, and Maddux Madsen has played awesome in this system.”

Analysis: Kanell singled out star tailback Dylan Riley, who has topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in three straight games. The last Boise State back to do that was Ashton Jeanty. Kanell believes the Broncos will gash Utah State and secure an easy victory on The Blue.

Leger Douzable, CBS Sports: Boise State -11.5 first half

Douzable’s rationale: “The quarterbacks keep turning the ball over for Utah State, so give me the Broncos starting off fast in this game.”

Analysis: Douzable also noted that Boise State has a tough upcoming schedule with road trips to Fresno State and Washington State. He believes the Broncos will be motivated to grab a big lead and rest some key players in the second half.

Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz: Boise State -18.5

Lagouretos’ rationale: “Utah State has lost both its road games this season, having scored 14 points combined in those two games.”

Analysis: Lagouretos is banking on Boise State’s historic dominance over Utah State. The Broncos have won 10 straight against the Aggies—including a 25-24 come-from-behind victory last season with backup quarterback Max Cutforth—and hold a 25-5 all-time record in the series. Boise State is also the more balanced team with solid national rankings in scoring offense and defense.

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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