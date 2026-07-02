What changes for Boise State now that it’s officially in the Pac-12?

Boise State’s 15-year run in the Mountain West concluded with seven conference titles, including three straight on its way out the door.

The Broncos, who officially joined the Pac-12 on Wednesday, are favored to capture a fourth consecutive conference championship in 2026.

Here are three things that will change for Boise State as the reborn Pac-12 takes shape.

1. A new era of recruiting

Boise State made a clear upgrade in conferences by leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12.

The Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson have already benefited from the move on the recruiting front. Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class checked in at No. 51 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings to lead all Group of Six programs. It was the highest-rated class in program history.

Using the Pac-12 as a selling point, the Broncos reeled in a pair of prep four-star recruits during the cycle: offensive tackle Kole Cronin (Bishop Manogue High School, Nevada) and wide receiver Terrious Favors (Carver High School, Georgia).

Boise State also signed numerous three-star recruits who had Power Four opportunities, including linebacker Adam Auston (MacArthur High School, Oklahoma), tight end Keawe Browne (Corona Centennial High School, California), running back Keilan Chavies (Hutto High School, Texas) and quarterback Cash Herrera (The Bishop’s School, California).

The Broncos’ 2027 recruiting class is also off to a strong start with 15 known commitments. Boise State will have more intraconference competition for recruits moving forward, but Danielson and staff have proven to be strong salesmen.

2. Fewer layup games

The eight-team Pac-12 projects to be a competitive football conference from top to bottom without the anchors that regularly dragged down the MWC’s strength of schedule.

Colorado State and Oregon State, the teams with the lowest DraftKings odds to win the Pac-12 in 2026, are both starting over with new coaches. The Beavers won 10 games as recently as 2022 and the Rams have the Pac-12’s highest-paid coach in Jim Mora, who is set to make $2.4 million this year.

Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State all won nine games a season ago while Washington State and Utah State faced off in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Texas State has won a bowl game in each of the last three seasons.

“You’ve got a schedule that if you handle business, you have the report card to go play in the College Football Playoff,” Danielson said during spring practice.

3. Better exposure

The new Pac-12’s media rights package is geared toward exposure as every regular-season home game will air nationally on one of four networks: CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW and USA Network.

All 12 Boise State regular-season games will be on a Saturday. Ten of the games already have a kickoff time and television assignment.

The Broncos will open the season on CBS against Oregon. Boise State is locked in for five games on USA Network with two matchups apiece on The CW and CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12’s lone partner with limited exposure.

During the 2024 season, Boise State had four games on CBS Sports Network and one on FS2. The Broncos played three games on CBS Sports Network last year.

The increased exposure was a major factor in Boise State’s decision to join the Pac-12.

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