What No. 21 Boise State vs. Washington State expert picks tell us to expect in Pac-12 matchup

No. 21 Boise State is back in action this weekend with a Pac-12 road trip to Washington State.

Kickoff between the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) and Cougars (1-6, 0-3) is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Martin Stadium. The game will air live nationally on USA Network.

Boise State had a bye last week after rolling off five consecutive victories. The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

Washington State has dropped four straight games but made a quarterback change ahead of last week’s loss to Oregon State. New quarterback Owen Eshelman sparked the Cougars’ offense, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while running for 136 yards and another score in the loss.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are favored by 13.5 points over Washington State. Boise State is -550 on the moneyline to the Cougars’ +410.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Can Boise State avoid the upset and pick up its first road victory over Washington State in program history?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.

Leger Douzable, CBS Sports: Boise State -7.5 first half

Kanell’s rationale: “For Washington State, all-out, home performance out there on the Palouse. I think they can keep this inside that touchdown number.”

Analysis: Kanell still believes Boise State will win the game, but he believes a motivated Cougars team has a chance to be within one score at halftime.

Danny Kanell, CBS Sports: Washington State +7.5 first half

Kanell’s rationale: “For Washington State, all-out, home performance out there on the Palouse. I think they can keep this inside that touchdown number.”

Analysis: Kanell still believes Boise State will win the game, but he thinks a motivated Cougars team has a chance to be within one score at halftime.

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Washington State +13.5

Fiutak’s rationale: “Washington State doesn’t have an offense, and it lost by two touchdowns or more four times. But the defense is decent, Boise State might be a tad rusty after two weeks off.”

Analysis: Fiutak admits that he’s mostly playing the number. Double-digit home dogs in conference play are always intriguing to Fiutak.

Rob Paul, Covers.com: Boise State -13.5

Paul’s rationale: “The Cougars' defense has managed to keep it in games this season, but Boise State’s offense is the most efficient in the Group of Six. The Broncos’ offense is top 20 nationally in success rate (49 percent), EPA per pass, EPA per rush, and available yards percentage (60.5 percent).”

Analysis: Paul is relying on several advanced metrics, which are higher on Boise State’s offense than many of the traditional statistics. He would take Boise State to cover all the way up to -16.5

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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