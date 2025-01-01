What Penn State head coach James Franklin, tight end Tyler Warren, safety Zakee Wheatley said after Fiesta Bowl
No. 6 Penn State (13-2) controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and held Ashton Jeanty to a season-low 104 yards in Tuesday’s 31-14 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 3 Boise State (12-2).
“We just played lights out,” Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said of his team’s defense. “We talked all week long, so much respect for (Jeanty). We had to get tackles for loss, we had to be disruptive. We had to wrap up, we had to gang tackle. And we did a tremendous job against one of the best running backs in the history of college football.”
Jeanty finished his junior campaign with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 30 total touchdowns, falling 28 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
Penn State advances to play No. 2 Georgia or No. 7 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
After the win, Nittany Lions senior tight end Tyler Warren and junior safety Zakee Wheatley were named offensive and defensive players of the game, respectively.
Here is what Franklin, Warren and Wheatley said during their postgame interviews with ESPN’s Kris Budden.
James Franklin on making the College Football Playoff semifinals
“I remember back in training camp talking to these guys about how I want moments like these for them. This is what it’s all about, it’s about the players. They’ve earned this. This is a mature football team that’s handled things the right way all year long, so I’m just happy for our guys.”
Tyler Warren on the offense maintaining composure
“I think it came down to us sticking together as an offense. It’s been our deal all year, sticking to each other and trusting our process. There was no panic or urgency within us. We were just playing our game, and it worked out.”
Tyler Warren on having more college football to play
“To be able to play with these guys for one more week and have one more game with them means the world. Winning for coach Franklin on a stage like this means a lot to us, so it’s awesome. I’m glad I’ve got another week with these guys.”
Zakee Wheatley on slowing down Ashton Jeanty
“We just played team football. We trusted each other and we did what we had to do. We knew all 11 had to run to the ball, and we did that.”
Zakee Wheatley on being one win away from playing for a national title
“We just go by our team rules. Go 1-0 each week, do what we’ve got to do, trust each other and keep going.”
