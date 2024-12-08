What Spencer Danielson said about Boise State earning No. 3 seed for College Football Playoff
Boise State (12-1) received the No. 3 overall seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Broncos earned a first-round bye and will take on either No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Boise State is 3-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
“It’s an exciting day for Boise State, an exciting day for Boise State football, an exciting day for Bronco Nation,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Sunday’s press conference. “Our guys deserve it. They’ve earned it.
“There’s going to be people that count us out. Even our guys are talking about hearing people say ‘That’s an easy road for somebody to go through. They’ve got Boise in the quarterfinals.’ Man, that’s awesome. That’s what this place is built on. The blue-collar, chip on your shoulder, counted out … we’re excited to get to it.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference:
On seeing the graphic come up that had Boise State as the No. 3 seed
“It was a moment I’ll never forget. Even watching ESPN and seeing our team room come up on ESPN, seeing our players on live television on ESPN, those are just surreal moments. All the work you put in in the dark, and all of a sudden it’s come to the light, and seeing us pop up as the three seed, it was a surreal moment. A moment I’ll never forget and a moment I was so happy for our players to be in this situation.”
On finally being able to focus on the playoff
“I was joking with my wife, yesterday was really the first time I really got into it. Like ‘All right, where’s the playoff going to probably go?’ Because every time, it was all about your next game. And it was no different last week. We had to win the Mountain West Championship … yes, it’s one of our goals, but to even have a conversation about the playoff, you’ve got to win that game. And the game before that, and the game before that.”
On memories from Boise State’s 2007 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma
“I was a senior in high school in 2007, and I’ll never forget watching that game at home with my dad. Seeing it happen, not knowing a ton about Boise State football and the tradition and the legacy, but blown away by that game. And seeing the Fiesta Bowls since then … I remember watching the 2014 Fiesta Bowl when they won. I coached my first camp out here in 2015, and I was able to be on the Blue for the first time coaching a summer camp, and I came here because of watching those games. A Southern California kid watching Boise State win a Fiesta Bowl in front of the nation, it was special watching those moments and it was special when I got here. Being able to be in that game now — and in a playoff setting … adds a very exciting part to it.”
On how Boise State will take advantage of the next month
“It’s huge. I think for recruits, for donors, for everybody, you have a moment like we had Friday night on the Blue, that has the potential to help change everything. To accelerate you and create momentum not only to finish the season strong, but for the future.”
On having extra rest for Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty
“I was joking with him, and he was like ‘Coach, I’m going to feel the same way I felt in fall camp.’ If we do what we’re supposed to from our rehab, our prep, our training … we’ll be fresh and we’ll be ready to go.”