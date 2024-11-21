NFL mock drafts: Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty’s stock continues to rise
Ten games into the 2024 season, Ashton Jeanty continues to impose his will on opposing defenses.
The Boise State junior tailback has 256 carries for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading the country in all three categories.
In last week’s victory over San Jose State, Jeanty ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Heisman Trophy candidate broke Jay Ajayi’s single-season school record for rushing yards during a 36-yard touchdown run.
Jeanty still has a chance to surpass Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season records of 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns.
No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference) plays at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) this Saturday before returning home to close the regular season against Oregon State (4-6) on Black Friday.
Jeanty is projected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
No running backs were taken in the first round of last year’s draft. Texas’ Jonathon Brooks was the first running back to come off the board, going in the second round (No. 46 overall) to the Carolina Panthers.
In 2023, two running backs were selected in the first round: Texas’ Bijan Robinson (No. 8, Atlanta Falcons) and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12, Detroit Lions).
Below is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land.
Note: The NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. All draft positions listed are also projections.
1. Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: No. 9 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “If any team would pick a running back in the top 10, it'd be this Jerry Jones club. Jeanty is a premier talent.”
2. Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: No. 11 to Cincinnati Bengals
Rationale: “Is this a vanity pick? Yeah! The Bengals defense has been invisible for large parts of the season, and the offensive line is perpetually in need of fixing. But, Jeanty is special. Cincy has depth concerns at running back, and in case we didn't make it clear, Jeanty is SPECIAL. He's in the same class as Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson, who went No. 12 and No. 8, respectively, in 2023.”
3. Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 23 to Houston Texans
Rationale: “It’s important for Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik -- a Kyle Shanahan disciple--- to have an effective running game, which would make Jeanty an ideal fit at this spot. … He has similarities to Alvin Kamara, making him a three-down back who could take pressure and attention off Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.”
4. Ryan Roberts, A to Z Sports: No. 9 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Rinse, lather, repeat. This was a tough call between Jeanty and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but I opted for the one I consider the better football player. Jeanty is one of the best running backs to come out the last several years, and can impact all three downs with his contact balance, explosiveness, vision, and passing game prowess.”
5. Ian Valentino, 33rd Team: No. 11 to Cincinnati Bengals
Rationale: “The closest running back prospect to Adrian Peterson we've seen since the future Hall of Famer entered the league, Ashton Jeanty is the rare back worth this high investment. Averaging 189 yards and three touchdowns per game, he’s the type of presence to redefine the Bengals’ offense. Taking pressure off Joe Burrow with a dangerous run game is the smartest thing this organization can do, and Jeanty can overcome an average offensive line.”
