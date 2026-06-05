Boise State loses recruiting battle with Pac-12 rival for class of 2027 safety

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson has established some early momentum on the recruiting front with five commitments for the program’s 2027 signing class.

After landing recent commitments from three-star prospects J’Isaiah Mitchell (athlete), Kekoa Peko (defensive line) and Grayson Kazmouz (edge rusher), the Broncos suffered a recruiting loss on Thursday.

Kye Cooper, a three-star safety from California’s San Diego High School, announced on Thursday that he will be staying home for college to play for San Diego State and head coach Sean Lewis. Cooper had trimmed his list to Boise State, UNLV and the Aztecs and also held reported offers from Colorado State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and Utah State, among others.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for putting me in this predicament and putting me in this moment to make a big decision for the next couple of years,” Cooper said during his commitment announcement ceremony. “I’d like to thank my friends and my family for coming out and supporting me. With that being said, I’ll be taking my talents to San Diego State.”

247Sports rates Cooper as the No. 115 overall class of 2027 prospect in California and the No. 141 safety nationally.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cooper starred on offense, defense and special teams during his junior season at San Diego High School. He was a second-team all-CIF selection on defense last year.

Cooper hauled in 64 passes for 897 yards and seven touchdowns while running for 192 yards on 25 carries with eight more TDs. He added 70 total tackles (four for loss) with an interception and a forced fumble on defense and returned a kickoff to the end zone.

San Diego finished 7-6 overall last year with a 1-4 mark in the Eastern League.

The Broncos, who have yet to receive a commitment from a class of 2027 defensive back, signed four prep secondary prospects last cycle: Jacob Arbuckle II (Tahquitz High School, California), Romeo Carter (Point Loma High School, California), Davin Hill (Mansfield Timberview High School, Texas) and Madden Soliai (Kahuku High School, Hawaii).

Boise State also secured five defensive back transfers in Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame), Kyle Hall (College of San Mateo), Cam Jamerson (TCU), Roman Tillmon (South Dakota) and JeRico Washington Jr. (Kennesaw State).

Here are the Broncos’ five class of 2027 commitments:

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)