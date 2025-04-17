2025 ACC Football Kickoff Set for July 22-24 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff event will once again be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, the home of the ACC, on July 22-24, at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
The event will feature all 17 football teams with ACC Network providing coverage throughout all three days, including live interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, press conferences and more.
Additional information on credentials, media schedules, student-athletes attending, and other logistics will be announced in the future.
2025 ACC Football Kickoff
Tuesday, July 22
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.
California
Miami
SMU
Stanford
Virginia
Wednesday, July 23
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Pitt
Syracuse
Wake Forest
Thursday, July 24
Boston College
Clemson
Duke
North Carolina
NC State
Virginia Tech
ACC Football in 2025
ACC Football is taking over Friday nights in 2025, as the schedule includes at least one conference team competing in a league-record 10 Friday night contests.
All 17 ACC football programs will be featured throughout Week 0 and Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, with Labor Day Weekend highlighted by 16 games over five days, Thursday, August 28, through Monday, September 1.
Saturday, August 30: Three ACC/SEC matchups - Syracuse and Tennessee in the first of two Aflac Kickoff Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a battle of the Tigers when LSU visits Clemson, and a matchup of two historical programs when Florida State plays host to Alabama – highlights the action.
Sunday, August 31: Miami will host Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and Virginia Tech will meet South Carolina in the second of the two 2025 Aflac Kickoff games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this season.
Monday, September 1 (Labor Day); North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick will make his debut for North Carolina as the Tar Heels host TCU. This will mark the 16th straight year (the exception being the 2020 COVID season) that the ACC has played on Labor Day and the 19th year since Florida State and Miami played in the inaugural Labor Day night game in 2005.
The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most difficult in the country. The ACC will play 26 games against peer Power 4 Conference opponents and Notre Dame (10 versus the SEC, seven against the Big 12, three versus the Big Ten and six against Notre Dame), the most of any conference.
The non-conference schedule will also see ACC teams play 14 non-conference games against teams ranked in both the final 2024 College Football Rankings and 2024 Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll, highlighted by six games versus national runner-up in Notre Dame and one each against top-10 teams Georgia and Tennessee.
ACC teams will play 35 non-conference games against opponents that appeared in a bowl game in 2024, including eight against teams that made the 12-team College Football Playoff.
ACC teams are scheduled to play 16 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25.
The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 6, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks once again in 2025:
Returners: Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Haynes King (Georgia Tech), Eli Holstein (Pitt), Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech), CJ Bailey (NC State), Thomas Castellanos (Florida State), Grayson James (Boston College), Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina), Max Johnson (North Carolina)
Transfers: Carson Beck (Miami), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California), Darian Mensah (Duke), Miller Moss (Louisville), Devin Brown (California), Rickie Collins (Syracuse), Dylan Lonergan (Boston College), Chandler Morris (Virginia), Tyler Van Dyke (SMU), Robby Ashford (Wake Forest), Daniel Kaelin (Virginia), Deshawn Purdie (Wake Forest), Ryan Browne (North Carolina)
The ACC is stacked with preeminent players again in 2025:
Returners: Desmond Reid, RB (Pitt), Francis Mauigoa, OT (Miami), Isaiah Nwokobia, S (SMU), Caleb Weaver, S (Duke), Avieon Terrell, CB (Clemson), Kyle Louis, LB (Pitt), Isaac Brown, RB (Louisville), Sammy Brown, LB (Clemson), T.J. Parker, DE (Clemson), Peter Woods, DT (Clemson), Luke Petitbon, OL (Florida State), Monroe Mills, OT (Virginia), Jamal Haynes, RB (Georgia Tech), Demond Claiborne, RB (Wake Forest), Antonio Williams, WR (Clemson)
Transfers (Top 100): Duce Robinson, WR (Florida State), Will Heldt, DE (Clemson), Eric Rivers, WR (Georgia Tech), Ethan O’Connor, CB (Miami), CJ Daniels, WR (Miami), Charles Brantley, CB (Miami), Thaddeus Dixon, CB (North Carolina), Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OL (Wake Forest), Daniel King, OT (North Carolina), Khmori House, LB (North Carolina), Zechariah Poyser, S (Miami), Micah Pettus, OT (Florida State), David Blay, DL (Miami)