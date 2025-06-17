BC Bulletin

ACC Daily: Who Are the Top Defensive Linemen in the ACC Entering the 2025 Season?

The ACC holds some of the best defensive linemen in the country, and now, ahead of the 2025 season, they will try to prove themselves as the linemen face a new challenge ahead of them.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The ACC was home to some of the best defensive linemen in the country, and this year is only going to be even better. Some missed out on the first round last year, but with the talent at the top of this pool, some are looking to be top-five picks in the NFL Draft.

Here on SI, we are taking a look at some of the best defensive linemen in the ACC and those that could shock several people during the 2025 season.

All-ACC First Team

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bain is in a battle between 1A and 1B for the top edge rusher in this class. After an impactful and outstanding freshman season, he had a sophomore slump (thanks to a few nagging injuries); however, he is healthier than ever before and will look to be one of those Hurricanes that have his name in the rafters at the end of the season. He is projected as a top-five pick entering the 2025 season.

T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter ag
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 1B to the best edge rushers in the 2026 class and will be a top 10 pick in the next draft. After a special season for Parker, he and the revamped defensive line of the Tigers look to dominate this year. Last season, he finished the year with 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 34 total tackles. He is a game wrecker and a young one at that.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) reacts after sacking The Citade
Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) reacts after sacking The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Another one of the defensive linemen on the Tigers front that looks to have a monster season as well. Woods might not have had the flash that Parker had, but his sophomore campaign was still an impressive one. He only finished with three sacks, one forced fumble, and 18 solo tackles, but the way he can fill up space is amazing.

Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) avoids a tackle by Georgia Tech Yellow Jac
Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) avoids a tackle by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With most of the top players in this class getting drafted, it's a lot of "who has that potential," and van den Berg is one of those players who can take the next step into a star role for the Yellow Jackets. He finished last season on the All-ACC second team for his outstanding play and looks to raise it to another level. Last year, he finished the season with 14 solo tackles and one sack. He is a run stopper, but looks to grow his game this upcoming season.

All-ACC Second Team

James Williams, DE, Florida State

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Terrance Knighton and defensive lineman James Willi
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Terrance Knighton and defensive lineman James Williams (90) celebrate after a turnover on downs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One of the top transfer portal players is now a Seminole as James Williams looks to break out as a star edge rusher for FSU. He finished last season with 18 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, over 16 games with Nebraska. If he can give the same production or maybe more, he will be looked at as a potential day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Davin Vann, DE, NC State

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Davin Vann (1) during pregame activi
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Davin Vann (1) during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Vann was a bright spot in an okay year for the Wolfpack. He had a career year, totaling 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. He will be looked at as the leader of this group for the future as they try to regain their bearings in this vast college football world ahead of the 2025 season.

DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Friday
Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Friday, December 17, 2021. Clemson Football Practice Dec 17 Friday / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another one of the many that Clemson can throw at any given night is the talented senior. Capehart finished with 11 solo tackles this past season, but he can be one of the best players moving forward for this Tiger front.

Kendy Charles, DT, Duke

Duke defensive tackle Kendy Charles (91) celebrates his fumble recovery from Middle Tennessee as Duke linebacker Alex Howard
Duke defensive tackle Kendy Charles (91) celebrates his fumble recovery from Middle Tennessee as Duke linebacker Alex Howard (3) comes up from behind him during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another impressive player is the second-year Blue Devils DT Kendy Charles. He has the right person to coach him on the defensive side of the ball (Duke head coach Manny Diaz), and it showed last season. He finished second team All-ACC with 50 total tackles, two sacks, and a pass deflection. If he can keep this pace, he might even sneak into the first team conversation.

All-ACC Third Team

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) runs with the football past Miam
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On the other side of the Hurricanes' defensive unit is the mentor of Bain, Akheem Mesidor. After missing a year with an injury, he returned last season but played out of position most of the year. He is back and looks to reach the 2022 form that started to take the nation by storm before he went down with his injury.

Adonijah Green, DE, Louisville

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Tramel Logan (19) celebrates after defensive l
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Tramel Logan (19) celebrates after defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He has some major shoes to fill, but the talented red-shirt sophomore will get his chance to play this season after showing some signs of greatness in his limited 2024 season. He totaled 12 tackles last season with a lone sack. He will get his chance to play and looks to take advantage of that oppurtinity.

Kevin Pointer, DT, Wake Forest

Nov 8, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiv
Nov 8, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for a receiver while pressured by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Kevin Pointer (91) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons did not have a good 2024 season. Pointer, on the other hand, had a career year. Totaling 33 tackles, he also had a career high in sacks and snagged an interception with a 32-yard return. He has a lot of talent that will be able to shine for the Deacons, even if they won't have the best season ahead.

David Blay, DT, Miami

Middle Tennessee running back Jaiden Credle (22) runs the ball as he tries to shake off Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Davi
Middle Tennessee running back Jaiden Credle (22) runs the ball as he tries to shake off Louisiana Tech defensive lineman David Blay (90) during the football game in Floyd Stadium at Middle Tennessee, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another one of the many transfers from this season, as Blay prepares to cover a lot of holes from the Hurricanes' last season. He was brought in from LA Tech for this reason after an impressive year. Blay made First-Team All-Conference USA, finishing the year with 46 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks. If he can produce like this for the Hurricanes, he will boost his draft stock tremendously.

Honorable Mention

Cameron Robertson, DE, SMU

Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Cameron Robertson (15) and defensive end Billy Wa
Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Cameron Robertson (15) and defensive end Billy Walton III (32) and California Golden Bears quarterback CJ Harris (16) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last year, Robertson was one of the many defenders on the Mustangs team who saw a lot of action early on. He finished the year with 31 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Outside of his down year in sacks (career high four the previous year), he will be one of the biggest question marks coming into this season to see if that production can increase.

Sean FitzSimmons, DT, Pitt

Sep 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55) celebrates his sack
Sep 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55) celebrates his sack with fellow defensive linemen Sam Williams (46) and Chris Maloney (96) against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

An odd but fun one is the red-shirt sophomore who got his chance to shine last season when he was able to play. He did not start the season, but soon, he was undeniable. FitzSimmons found himself starting the final eight games of the 2024 season and had some impressive stats for the Panthers. He finished the season with 32 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He can improve and turn into one of the best rush stoppers in the country if he continues at that pace he set last season.

