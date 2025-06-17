ACC Daily: Who Are the Top Defensive Linemen in the ACC Entering the 2025 Season?
The ACC was home to some of the best defensive linemen in the country, and this year is only going to be even better. Some missed out on the first round last year, but with the talent at the top of this pool, some are looking to be top-five picks in the NFL Draft.
Here on SI, we are taking a look at some of the best defensive linemen in the ACC and those that could shock several people during the 2025 season.
All-ACC First Team
Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
Bain is in a battle between 1A and 1B for the top edge rusher in this class. After an impactful and outstanding freshman season, he had a sophomore slump (thanks to a few nagging injuries); however, he is healthier than ever before and will look to be one of those Hurricanes that have his name in the rafters at the end of the season. He is projected as a top-five pick entering the 2025 season.
T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson
The 1B to the best edge rushers in the 2026 class and will be a top 10 pick in the next draft. After a special season for Parker, he and the revamped defensive line of the Tigers look to dominate this year. Last season, he finished the year with 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 34 total tackles. He is a game wrecker and a young one at that.
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Another one of the defensive linemen on the Tigers front that looks to have a monster season as well. Woods might not have had the flash that Parker had, but his sophomore campaign was still an impressive one. He only finished with three sacks, one forced fumble, and 18 solo tackles, but the way he can fill up space is amazing.
Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
With most of the top players in this class getting drafted, it's a lot of "who has that potential," and van den Berg is one of those players who can take the next step into a star role for the Yellow Jackets. He finished last season on the All-ACC second team for his outstanding play and looks to raise it to another level. Last year, he finished the season with 14 solo tackles and one sack. He is a run stopper, but looks to grow his game this upcoming season.
All-ACC Second Team
James Williams, DE, Florida State
One of the top transfer portal players is now a Seminole as James Williams looks to break out as a star edge rusher for FSU. He finished last season with 18 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, over 16 games with Nebraska. If he can give the same production or maybe more, he will be looked at as a potential day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Davin Vann, DE, NC State
Vann was a bright spot in an okay year for the Wolfpack. He had a career year, totaling 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. He will be looked at as the leader of this group for the future as they try to regain their bearings in this vast college football world ahead of the 2025 season.
DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
Another one of the many that Clemson can throw at any given night is the talented senior. Capehart finished with 11 solo tackles this past season, but he can be one of the best players moving forward for this Tiger front.
Kendy Charles, DT, Duke
Another impressive player is the second-year Blue Devils DT Kendy Charles. He has the right person to coach him on the defensive side of the ball (Duke head coach Manny Diaz), and it showed last season. He finished second team All-ACC with 50 total tackles, two sacks, and a pass deflection. If he can keep this pace, he might even sneak into the first team conversation.
All-ACC Third Team
Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami
On the other side of the Hurricanes' defensive unit is the mentor of Bain, Akheem Mesidor. After missing a year with an injury, he returned last season but played out of position most of the year. He is back and looks to reach the 2022 form that started to take the nation by storm before he went down with his injury.
Adonijah Green, DE, Louisville
He has some major shoes to fill, but the talented red-shirt sophomore will get his chance to play this season after showing some signs of greatness in his limited 2024 season. He totaled 12 tackles last season with a lone sack. He will get his chance to play and looks to take advantage of that oppurtinity.
Kevin Pointer, DT, Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons did not have a good 2024 season. Pointer, on the other hand, had a career year. Totaling 33 tackles, he also had a career high in sacks and snagged an interception with a 32-yard return. He has a lot of talent that will be able to shine for the Deacons, even if they won't have the best season ahead.
David Blay, DT, Miami
Another one of the many transfers from this season, as Blay prepares to cover a lot of holes from the Hurricanes' last season. He was brought in from LA Tech for this reason after an impressive year. Blay made First-Team All-Conference USA, finishing the year with 46 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks. If he can produce like this for the Hurricanes, he will boost his draft stock tremendously.
Honorable Mention
Cameron Robertson, DE, SMU
Last year, Robertson was one of the many defenders on the Mustangs team who saw a lot of action early on. He finished the year with 31 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Outside of his down year in sacks (career high four the previous year), he will be one of the biggest question marks coming into this season to see if that production can increase.
Sean FitzSimmons, DT, Pitt
An odd but fun one is the red-shirt sophomore who got his chance to shine last season when he was able to play. He did not start the season, but soon, he was undeniable. FitzSimmons found himself starting the final eight games of the 2024 season and had some impressive stats for the Panthers. He finished the season with 32 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He can improve and turn into one of the best rush stoppers in the country if he continues at that pace he set last season.