Boston College Football Spring Practice Notebook: Day 4

Boston College football held its fourth spring practice inside Fish Field House on Tuesday morning.

The practice showed a lot of bright spots from the offense and special teams unit.

Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from the latest practice.

2026 Spring Practice Day 4 Observations:

QB Grayson Wilson connected with TE Kaelan Chudzinski for a 20+ yard pass.

Grayson Wilson had a low throw to WR Zach Schnorrbusch, but still completed. QB Femi Babalola had a high throw to Michael Landolfi that was also a completion.

Femi Babalola threw a dime to Florida transfer WR Jackson Wade.

QB Mason McKenzie overthrew a ball just shy of the end zone, but shortly made up for it with a deep touchdown pass to WR VJ Wilkins.

WR Duke Brennan caught a touchdown pass from Femi Babalola.

DB Isaiah Farris had a pass breakup against Jackson Wade. Both players got tripped up early in the play.

TE Brady Clough shook off a few defenders after a completion.

RB Mekhi Dodd broke a run for a long gain. Grayson Wilson had the handoff.

Mason McKenzie connected with Kaelan Chudzinski down the field for a big gain.

Mason McKenzie had a completion to WR Reed Swanson in 7-on-7.

DB Max Tucker had a tackle for no gain during 7-on-7.

WR Johnathan Montague Jr. had a wide open catch in 7-on-7.

DB Marcus Upton picked off Grayson Wilson.

P Andy Quinn and P Sam Stone both had deep punts. Quinn had two that looked to go over 50 yards.

K Luca Lombardo made his kicks from 38 and 42 yards out. Sam Stone made two from the same distance.

Former Boston College and current Denver Broncos DE Zach Allen spoke to the team after practice.

Spring Practice Day 4 Sounds:

Bill O’Brien on passing game: “The passing game is definitely behind the running game. I think the running game has looked pretty decent so far. The defense is doing a good job against the passing game and so it's difficult. Our defensive ends are really good, so we got to do a better job in protection, but there's definitely some flashes of what it can be.”

Bill O’Brien on Zach Allen: "Zach Allen [is] just a great example of what BC football's all about. So we really appreciate him being here today. Did a great job speaking to the team."

Jackson Wade on choosing BC: “I would say what made BC the right spot for me was definitely the coaches. That was the first thing that I was very interested in. Like how they developed the players and Coach OB, Coach Dailey coming back, just the guys that they have developed and the guys they've produced and been around and the guys they still have here. That really was a big emphasis on why I came here.”

Carter Davis on DC Ted Roof: “Coach Roof, he comes to work each and every day. One thing I love about Coach Roof is the energy that he comes with. The energy that [is] not only to be great for himself and as a whole, but the greatness that he sees that pushing the potential out of the players that's around him. He’s trying to get the maximum ability out of everyone that's around. Coach Roof has been a blessing for us, his scheme, the things that he teaches us outside of football, so I'm grateful for him.”

Day 4 Spring Practice Sights:

Boston College football held its fourth spring practice inside Fish Field House this morning. pic.twitter.com/4fubZf3vPf — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 17, 2026

Boston College’s tight ends drill this morning. pic.twitter.com/NhghybjNqh — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 17, 2026

Boston College running backs drill this morning. pic.twitter.com/ynR4fZ46zy — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 17, 2026