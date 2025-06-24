BC Bulletin

ACC Daily: Who Are The Top Wide Receivers In The ACC Entering The 2025 Season?

Who will take hom ethe title of the best wide receivers in the ACC this season?

Justice Sandle

Clemson receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs the ball during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Clemson receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs the ball during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

Like most, the receiving production of the ACC has a brand new leader, but there are also a few transfers and first-time names in the conference that could shake everything up this season.

These players will see a lot of leather thrown their way and if they can catch it, then they will be one of the best receivers in the ACC. However, who will be the ones to call themselves the best of the best?

All-ACC First Team

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in action during the game between the Tex
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Antonio Williams – Clemson

Williams was first-team All-ACC last season, and no one expects him to slow down anytime soon. He looks to lead the Tigers in more than one category this season and has only continued to improve. As a sophomore, he nearly had a 1000-yard receiving season (only 96 yards short) and 11 receiving touchdowns on the year. A breakout year should push him towards the top of this class of receivers for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass of Texas Longho
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass of Texas Longhorns defensive back Gavin Holmes (9) during the second half of the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Wesco Jr. - Clemson

Clemson will have a great team this season, and the offensive weapons continue to shine. Wesco will have a chance to try and replicate what he was able to do in the ACC Championship win for the Tigers have catching two touchdowns and over 140 yards. The trio of Williams, another player down the list, and himself are incredible.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) holds off Iowa State Cyclones defensive bac
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) holds off Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Joshisa Trader - Miami

The Hurricanes look to have one of the best offenses in the country again this season, and it's going to have to start with the sophomore Canes. Sitting behind all of that talent for a year and getting this chance is only going to motivate him to play better as well. Cam Ward believes in him, and so should the ACC.

All-ACC Second Team

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) tries to run past UCLA Bruins linebacker
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) tries to run past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl.

Duce Robinson - Florida State

On paper, one of the most talented players in the ACC, but will he live up to the hype? For the Seminoles, hope is all they can have after a disappointing season with USC last year before transferring. He has a fresh start, and with no clear No. 1 for FSU, he can come in and dominate and change the script on his name.

McCallie's Eric Rivers (11) runs in a touchdown in the second quarter against MBA during the Division II-AAA championships at
McCallie's Eric Rivers (11) runs in a touchdown in the second quarter against MBA during the Division II-AAA championships at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Eric Rivers -Georgia Tech

The FIU transfer has a lot to offer after the departure of Eric Sington Jr. He is coming off a 1000-yard season and will look to instantly make an impact. The Yellow Jackets will run it down anyone's throat, but it's time to adapt, and Rivers has all the tools to do so.

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) is wrapped up against the Stanfor
Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) is wrapped up against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Chris Bell - Louisville

Another freak of nature, as the Cardinals are loaded with top talent as well. Bell was great last season for the team. he will enter his senior year with a lot to prove. After a breakout season last year, he finished with 737 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Now he has Miller Moss throwing the ball, so it could be a light show for the Cards.

All-ACC Third Team

Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) catches the ball for a first down against Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Mu
Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) catches the ball for a first down against Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

T.J. Moore - Clemson

Another Clemson receiver with all-world potential. Moore started to season off slowly, working his way back from injury, but once he found himself, he was nearly unstoppable. Highlight his 116-yard performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff, and his sophomore season should be just as exciting.

American Heritage Patriots receiver Malachi Toney (1) hurdles lineman Dayen Araibi (75) after catching a pass during the firs
American Heritage Patriots receiver Malachi Toney (1) hurdles lineman Dayen Araibi (75) after catching a pass during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Malachi Toney- Miami

The Hurricanes lost almost all of their offensive production from last season. Now, new faces will try to take over, and one of them is freshman Malachi Toney. Spring practice-wise, he was the Hurricane No. 1 target and caught everything that was thrown his way. He will still need more live-action plays, but he has a chance to be something special in South Florida.

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields (8) fumbles a pass reception att
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields (8) fumbles a pass reception attempt against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Malachi Fields - Virginia

A shocker, yes, but the 2024 All-ACC honorable mentions list had several talented players, and Fields was one of them. He nearly had a 1000-yard season for the Cavaliers with five touchdowns. If he can increase that production, he will easily make a list for the best receivers in the ACC.

All-ACC Honorable Mention

CJ Daniels - Miami

Coming in from LSU is one thing, but being one of the oldest players in a group of young, talented Hurricanes is going to be a lot to manage, but he could be a monster if he stays healthy.

Jahmal Edrine - Virgina

After a terrible season with Purdue, Edrine got out of Dodge and ended up with Virginia with a lot of upside.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism.