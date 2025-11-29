Boston College Quarterback Dylan Lonergan Exits Game at Syracuse
Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan has exited the Eagles’ road game versus Syracuse.
The redshirt sophomore exited the game early in the first quarter after completing two passes for eight yards.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien called a timeout with 11:24 to go in the first to check on Lonergan after a handoff and backup quarterback Grayson James entered the game out of the timeout.
Lonergan was seen on the sideline walking into the locker room with his thumb in an ice cup and then on the sideline with his helmet on, still appearing to be icing his thumb.
According to The CW broadcast, Lonergan has a finger injury and is questionable to return. As of 3:53 p.m. ET, he was still on the sideline, but has yet to come back into the game.
This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.
For more updates from Boston College's game at Syracuse, check out our live updates story here: Boston College Football at Syracuse: Live Updates.
Lonergan is in his first season with the Eagles program after transferring to Boston College from Alabama in December 2024.
The Snellville, Ga., native won the starting job during training camp and has had a rollercoaster of a season.
Excluding the Syracuse game, he has appeared in nine games and gone 188-of-282 for 2,017 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions this year.
For the last six weeks, O’Brien has gone back-and-forth between Lonergan and James as the starting quarterback, but publicly named Lonergan the starter for this game on Tuesday morning after practice.
"Dylan had a good game against Georgia Tech,” said O’Brien. “He made a lot of great throws. He anticipated well, he scrambled, he took off a couple times, which helped us a lot, because he can do that. We just focused on Syracuse, the game plan for Syracuse, making sure that we understand what they're trying to do, be ready for some new stuff that they may do, and just keep trying to get better every single day with Dylan. He works very hard."
During his time with the Crimson Tide, Lonergan appeared in three games in two seasons. In those games, he went 7-of-8 for 35 yards and had two rush attempts for 21 yards.
He was a four-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 154 nationally, No. 12 in quarterbacks, and No. 12 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Alabama by O’Brien, who was the offensive coordinator at the Capstone at the time.