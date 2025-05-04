ACC Reveals 2025 Softball Tournament Bracket
The regular season for college softball is winding down.
After the last games conclude on Sunday, teams that have made it to the postseason will be looking towards their conference tournaments.
The ACC announced its bracket for the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament on Saturday night.
The multi-day event will be held at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., from May 7-10, however it will not feature Boston College as the team did not qualify for the tournament.
In total, 12 ACC teams earned a spot in the tournament. The top four seeds automatically advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday and seeds No. 5-12 will square off on Wednesday in the first round.
Florida State earned the No. 1 overall seed and will take on the winner of No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Cal which will be the first game of the tournament on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
Clemson secured the No. 2 seed and will square off against either No. 7 Virginia or No. 10 Louisville on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers and Cardinals will play in the opening round on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Virginia Tech is the No. 3 seed and will face the winner of No. 6 UNC vs. No. 11 Notre Dame on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish will play the last game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The last time to get an automatic spot in the quarterfinals is Duke, who earned the No. 4 seed. The Blue Devils will take on either No. 5 Stanford or No. 12 Pitt on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Cardinal and Panthers will be the second game of the tournament on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
All games will be on ACC Network except for the title game which will be on ESPN on Sunday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m.
2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule
(All times ET)
Wednesday, May 7
Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Thursday, May 8
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, May 9
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, May 10
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN