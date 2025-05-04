BC Bulletin

ACC Reveals 2025 Softball Tournament Bracket

Which conference teams advanced to the postseason?

The regular season for college softball is winding down. 

After the last games conclude on Sunday, teams that have made it to the postseason will be looking towards their conference tournaments. 

The ACC announced its bracket for the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament on Saturday night. 

The multi-day event will be held at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., from May 7-10, however it will not feature Boston College as the team did not qualify for the tournament.

In total, 12 ACC teams earned a spot in the tournament. The top four seeds automatically advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday and seeds No. 5-12 will square off on Wednesday in the first round. 

Florida State earned the No. 1 overall seed and will take on the winner of No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Cal which will be the first game of the tournament on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. 

Clemson secured the No. 2 seed and will square off against either No. 7 Virginia or No. 10 Louisville on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers and Cardinals will play in the opening round on Wednesday at 5 p.m. 

Virginia Tech is the No. 3 seed and will face the winner of No. 6 UNC vs. No. 11 Notre Dame on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish will play the last game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. 

The last time to get an automatic spot in the quarterfinals is Duke, who earned the No. 4 seed. The Blue Devils will take on either No. 5 Stanford or No. 12 Pitt on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Cardinal and Panthers will be the second game of the tournament on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. 

All games will be on ACC Network except for the title game which will be on ESPN on Sunday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m. 

2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

(All times ET)

Wednesday, May 7

Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 8

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 9

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 10

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Full Bracket

2025 ACC Softball Tournament Bracket. Photo Credit: ACC Softball (ACCsoftball) via X
KIM RANKIN

