Former Boston College Player Carving Out Role in the NBA: The Extra Point

In his second year in the NBA, former Boston College center Quinten Post has been impressive, gaining more minutes as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Post played for the Eagles from 2021-24 after completing his first two collegiate seasons at Mississippi State. In his final collegiate season, 2023-24, Post played and started in 35 games for the Eagles. He averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Post was named to the 2023-24 All-ACC Team as well as the 2023-24 ACC All-Defensive Team.

Even with Post's stellar play alongside some other key contributors like Jaeden Zackery, Claudell Harris, and Devin McGlockton, the Eagles finished just 11th in the ACC. They held a record of 20-16 and a 8-12 conference tally. BC's season finished in the second round of the NIT with a loss to UNLV, a game in which Post tallied 22 points.

Post was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, going 52nd overall to the Golden State Warriors. He had an up-and-down rookie season, spending a lot of time with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Post eventually earned a promotion to a standard NBA contract, signing a two-year, $2.39 million contract in February 2025.

In the playoffs, Post featured in 12 games, starting two. He understandably struggled in his first postseason experience, scoring just 3.8 points per game while shooting 33% from the field.

The Dutch center has started 11 of the Warriors' 25 games thus far. 39-year-old Al Horford came into the season as Golden State's starting center, but has struggled to stay healthy while being load managed, leaving Post with ample opportunity to stake his claim on the starting role.

In 17.5 minutes per game, Post is averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. It's been on the defensive end where he's made his mark, though:

Look at Post here with four OKC Thunder players, possibly the greatest defensive team ever. They're 24-1 through 25 games.

Post's spacing has also been extremely valuable for Golden State. Ever since his days at BC, he's been a center who's been able to step out and hit three-pointers. He's currently shooting 35% from three-point range on 4.0 attempts a game. During his rookie season, he shot 40.8% from downtown on 4.3 attempts a game.

You don't see a lot of 3-and-D centers in the NBA, but Post is a rare example of one. Look for him to continue growing his game as a member of the Golden State Warriors.