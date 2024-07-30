Boston College Announced as Host Site For 2025 ACC Softball Championship
With the addition of Cal, SMU, and Stanford into the ACC, change was inevitable in schedules and the format of different tournaments and events.
On Tuesday, the ACC released the sites, dates, and formats of championship games for the 2024-25 school year. The list features 22 games across three seasons and includes a local host site.
Boston College was announced as the host site for the 2025 ACC Softball Championship from May 7-10 at Harrington Athletics Village.
“The upcoming year shapes up as an exciting one for our schools, our student-athletes and their incredible fan bases,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in the official press release. “We are extremely excited to welcome our new schools in Cal, SMU and Stanford, and show off our tremendous championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. We again have a terrific mix of on-campus sites and professional venues, including our football championship and men’s basketball tournament in Charlotte.”
Below is the full list of sites, dates, and formats for the upcoming season.
Cross Country (men's and women's):
Date- Nov. 1, 2024
Host- N.C. State
Location- WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Women's Soccer:
Dates- Nov. 3-4, 7, and 10, 2024
Locations- First Round: Campus sites determined at the end of the regular-season, College Cup- WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Format- Top six teams with the top two receiving first-round bye.
Field Hockey:
Dates- Nov. 5, 6, and 8, 2024
Host- Wake Forest
Format- Eight-team bracket.
Men’s Soccer:
Dates- Nov. 6, 10, 14, and 17, 2024
First Round and Quarterfinals- Campus sites determined later in the season.
Semifinals and Final- WakeMed Soccer Park.
Format- 15-team bracket with the No. 1 seeds receiving a first-round bye. Seeds 2-8 host first-round games. No. 1 seed and top remaining seeds in each bracket will host the quarterfinal games
Football:
Date: Dec. 7, 2024
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Swimming & Diving (men’s and women’s):
Dates- Feb. 18-22, 2025
Location- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, N.C.
Fencing (men’s and women’s):
Dates- Feb. 22-23, 2025
Host- University of North Carolina
Indoor Track & Field (men’s and women’s):
TBD
ACC Women's Basketball:
Dates- March 5-9, 2025
Location- Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Format- 15-team bracket. The No. 5-8 seeds receive first-round bye, while 1-4 receive double-bye.
Wrestling:
Date- March 9, 2025
Host- Duke
Men's Basketball:
Dates- March 11-15, 2025
Location- Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
Format- 15-team bracket. The No. 5-8 seeds receive a first-round bye;, while the No. 1-4 seeds receive a double-bye.
Gymnastics:
Date- March 22, 2025
Location- Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Format- Top six-teams. Seeds No. 5 and 6 compete in the first session and seeds No. 1-4 compete in the second session.
Tennis (men’s and women’s):
Dates- April 15-20, 2025
Location- Cary Tennis Park, Cary, N.C.
Women’s Golf:
Dates- April 16-19, 2025
Location- Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
Men's Golf:
Dates- April 24-28, 2025
Location- The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.
Women’s Lacrosse:
Dates- April 23, 25, and 27, 2025
Location- American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Format- Eight-team bracket.
Men’s Lacrosse:
Dates- May 2 and 4, 2025
Location- American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Format- Four-team bracket.
Softball:
Dates- May 7-10, 2025
Host- Boston College
Format- 12-team bracket with single elimination. The top four seeds receive a first-round bye.
Outdoor Track & Field (men’s and women’s):
Dates- May 15-17, 2025
Host- Wake Forest
Rowing:
Dates- May 16-17, 2025
Host- Clemson
Baseball:
Dates- May 20-25, 2025
Location- Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Format: 12-team pool-play.