Inside the ACC: Dallas Mavericks Capture the Flagg, ACC Players Standing Out at Combine
Everyone who paid the slightest attention to college basketball knew that Duke superstar Cooper Flagg was going to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the location of where his flag would be planted was still in question.
The NBA Draft Lottery continues to be one of the most entertaining gifts the sport has brought, and the shocking turn of events has afforded the Dallas Mavericks the No. 1 overall pick and now Flagg. Some will say the system was gimmicky because of everything that transpired this season with the Mavericks organization, but Flagg still had time to process what just happened.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony caught wind of Cooper Flagg's initial reaction to the Mavericks winning the Lottery.
"Though Flagg initially looked shocked by the results of Monday's draft lottery, sources told ESPN that his camp realized how fortunate he is to land in Dallas. Flagg is said to be thrilled by the idea of joining a playoff-caliber roster with strong veterans and a team that has a void at the small forward position. The Mavericks have a need for shot creators and will need Flagg to shoulder significant offensive responsibility as a rookie (similar to what we saw at Duke), which will be great for his long-term development."
It was a 1.8 percent chance that they would even get the first pick in the draft, and yet here they are after trading their transcendent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and in return, they end up with Anthony Davis and Flagg — two generational defenders.
An early indication of that team is that they will be one of the most annoying teams in the league next year because of their defense and the clear direction that the Mavs' general manager, Nico Harrison, wants this team to go in. Flagg is considered a generational player by some, but it comes primarily from his defense. He is still a raw offensive talent who has shown flashes of greatness.
Now, with the shock of the lottery over, the Combine took place, and some ACC players stood out from the rest.
Of course, Flagg was the center of attention, but North Carolina's Drake Powell turned many heads as well. He had a 42-inch vertical jump and tested like the best there in Chicago. Flagg's teammate Kon Knueppel sat out because of an "ankle injury" reported by his agent, Mark Bartelstein.
More stuff will be done in the coming days as they begin to play scrimmages and have meetings with different teams, but the ACC might have a few standout players going in the first round of this draft class.