Inside the ACC: Every ACC Player Invited to the NBA Combine

Highlighted by Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, the ACC has several players invited to the NBA Combine, with the draft a few months away.

Justice Sandle

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) react against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC had a down year in basketball, outside of Duke, of course, and that also took a hit in the invite list for the NBA Draft Combine in less than one week.

Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg highlights the list of potential NBA players, but the ACC was lacking this year in talent. Of the 75 players invited this year, the conference only had ten players invited — six from Duke, and one from North Carolina, Florida State, Stanford, and Wake Forest.

Usual powerhouses like UNC would have tons of players lining up to get drafted, but this is also the least amount of players to declare for the NBA draft in over a decade. The NIL era of college hoops has encouraged many players to return to make more money and improve their draft prospects.

Nevertheless, the ACC still generates some of the best talent in the ACC, and why it is viewed as the premier basketball conference. Three of the last seven picks will have gone No. 1 (all from Duke), with other players still taken in the lottery and later on in the draft. Top stars like Jayson Tatum all Donovan Mitchell all came from the ACC and are franchise-building players in the league.

2025 NBA Draft Combine ACC Prospects:

Cooper Flagg (PF, Duke): Projected No. 1 Overall Pick

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Khaman Maluach (C, Duke) : Projected No. 7 Overall Pick

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) dunks against the Houston Cougars= in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel (SF, Duke): Projected No. 9 Overall Pick

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Maxime Raynaud (C, Stanford): Projected No. 29 Overall Pick

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) after a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Second Round Prospects:

Isaiah Evans - Duke
Sion James-Duke
Tyrese Proctor - Duke
Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest
Jamir Watkins - Florida State
Drake Powell - North Carolina

Published
