Inside the ACC: Every ACC Player Invited to the NBA Combine
The ACC had a down year in basketball, outside of Duke, of course, and that also took a hit in the invite list for the NBA Draft Combine in less than one week.
Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg highlights the list of potential NBA players, but the ACC was lacking this year in talent. Of the 75 players invited this year, the conference only had ten players invited — six from Duke, and one from North Carolina, Florida State, Stanford, and Wake Forest.
Usual powerhouses like UNC would have tons of players lining up to get drafted, but this is also the least amount of players to declare for the NBA draft in over a decade. The NIL era of college hoops has encouraged many players to return to make more money and improve their draft prospects.
Nevertheless, the ACC still generates some of the best talent in the ACC, and why it is viewed as the premier basketball conference. Three of the last seven picks will have gone No. 1 (all from Duke), with other players still taken in the lottery and later on in the draft. Top stars like Jayson Tatum all Donovan Mitchell all came from the ACC and are franchise-building players in the league.
2025 NBA Draft Combine ACC Prospects:
Cooper Flagg (PF, Duke): Projected No. 1 Overall Pick
Khaman Maluach (C, Duke) : Projected No. 7 Overall Pick
Kon Knueppel (SF, Duke): Projected No. 9 Overall Pick
Maxime Raynaud (C, Stanford): Projected No. 29 Overall Pick
Second Round Prospects:
Isaiah Evans - Duke
Sion James-Duke
Tyrese Proctor - Duke
Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest
Jamir Watkins - Florida State
Drake Powell - North Carolina