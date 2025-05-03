SI

Full List of Prospects Invited to the NBA Draft Combine 2025

The NBA draft lottery and combine is near.

Blake Silverman

Duke Blue Devils prospects Flagg, Knueppel and Proctor will compete at the NBA draft combine in May.
Duke Blue Devils prospects Flagg, Knueppel and Proctor will compete at the NBA draft combine in May. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, draft festivities are to shortly follow. The NBA draft lottery is set for Monday, May 12, where we'll find out the order for the lottery-decided first 14 picks and the winner of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

Flagg headlines the 2025 draft class, but there are plenty of highly touted prospects, both domestic and international players, who will make an impact on an NBA roster next season. Although draft workouts are already underway, the NBA draft combine is the first public opportunity to get eyes on 2025 prospects during their pre-draft process.

The league invited 75 prospects to compete in this year's draft combine, which takes place in Chicago. Five of Flagg's Duke teammates—Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Isaiah Evans and Tyrese Proctor—received the call. Plenty of March Madness heroes will compete at the combine, too, like Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Maryland's Derik Queen and Auburn's Johni Broome.

The combine also gives fans an opportunity to get to know some highly regarded international prospects. Some have already played NBA preseason games with their international clubs, like Noa Essengue (France) and Ben Saraf (Israel) who both played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany over their pre-draft season.

Ahead of the combine, here's each prospect who received an invite to showcase their skills in front of NBA decision makers in Chicago.

2025 NBA Draft Combine Prospects

The NBA announced 75 prospects who will compete at the draft combine which will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The 75 initial names will not be the full field at the combine, though. The NBA G League Elite Camp takes place leading up to the draft combine. The G League Elite Camp gives draft-eligible prospects a showcase opportunity in front of league scouts, both from the NBA and the G League. A select few standouts from the event receive an invite to the NBA draft combine to further improve their stock amongst NBA teams and make a case to get drafted in June.

Here are the 75 players who already received an invite to this year's NBA draft combine:

Prospect

College / Club (Country)

Izan Almansa

Perth (Australia)

Neoklis Avdalas

Peristeri (Greece)

Ace Bailey

Rutgers

Joan Beringer

Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)

Koby Brea

Kentucky

Johni Broome

Auburn

Carter Bryant

Arizona

Miles Byrd

San Diego State

Walter Clayton Jr.

Florida

Nique Clifford

Colorado State

Alex Condon

Florida

Cedric Coward

Washington State

Egor Demin

BYU

Eric Dixon

Villanova

VJ Edgecombe Jr.

Baylor

Noa Essengue

Ulm (Germany)

Isaiah Evans

Duke

Jeremiah Fears

Oklahoma

Cooper Flagg

Duke

Boogie Fland

Arkansas

Rasheer Fleming

St. Joseph's

Vladislav Goldin

Michigan

Hugo Gonzalez

Real Madrid (Spain)

PJ Haggerty

Memphis

Dylan Harper

Rutgers

Ben Henshall

Perth (Australia)

Kasparas Jakucionis

Illinois

Sion James

Duke

Tre Johnson

Texas

Kam Jones

Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Karter Knox

Arkansas

Kon Knueppel

Duke

Chaz Lanier

Tennessee

Yaxel Lendeborg

UAB

RJ Luis Jr.

St. John's

Khaman Maluach

Duke

Bogoljub Markovic

Mega Beograd (Serbia)

Alijah Martin

Florida

Liam McNeeley

Connecticut

Jalon Moore

Oklahoma

Collin Murray-Boyles

South Carolina

Grant Nelson

Alabama

Asa Newell

Georgia

Otega Oweh

Kentucky

Dink Pate

Mexico City (G League)

Micah Peavy

Georgetown

Noah Penda

Le Mans (France)

Tahaad Pettiford

Auburn

Labaron Philon

Alabama

Drake Powell

North Carolina

Tyrese Proctor

Duke

Derik Queen

Maryland

Maxime Raynaud

Stanford

Jase Richardson

Michigan State

Will Riley

Illinois

Michael Ruzic

Joventut (Spain)

Hunter Sallis

Wake Forest

Kobe Sanders

Nevada

Ben Saraf

Ulm (Germany)

Mark Sears

Alabama

Max Shulga

VCU

Javon Small

West Virginia

Thomas Sorber

Georgetown

Adou Thiero

Arkansas

John Tonje

Wisconsin

Alex Toohey

Sydney (Australia)

Nolan Traore

Saint Quentin (France)

Milos Uzan

Houston

Jamir Watkins

Florida State

Brice Williams

Nebraska

Darrion Williams

Texas Tech

Danny Wolf

Michigan

Hansen Yang

Qingdao (China)

Rocco Zikarsky

Brisbane (Australia)

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA