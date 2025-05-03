Full List of Prospects Invited to the NBA Draft Combine 2025
With the NBA playoffs in full swing, draft festivities are to shortly follow. The NBA draft lottery is set for Monday, May 12, where we'll find out the order for the lottery-decided first 14 picks and the winner of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Flagg headlines the 2025 draft class, but there are plenty of highly touted prospects, both domestic and international players, who will make an impact on an NBA roster next season. Although draft workouts are already underway, the NBA draft combine is the first public opportunity to get eyes on 2025 prospects during their pre-draft process.
The league invited 75 prospects to compete in this year's draft combine, which takes place in Chicago. Five of Flagg's Duke teammates—Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Isaiah Evans and Tyrese Proctor—received the call. Plenty of March Madness heroes will compete at the combine, too, like Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Maryland's Derik Queen and Auburn's Johni Broome.
The combine also gives fans an opportunity to get to know some highly regarded international prospects. Some have already played NBA preseason games with their international clubs, like Noa Essengue (France) and Ben Saraf (Israel) who both played for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany over their pre-draft season.
Ahead of the combine, here's each prospect who received an invite to showcase their skills in front of NBA decision makers in Chicago.
2025 NBA Draft Combine Prospects
The NBA announced 75 prospects who will compete at the draft combine which will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
The 75 initial names will not be the full field at the combine, though. The NBA G League Elite Camp takes place leading up to the draft combine. The G League Elite Camp gives draft-eligible prospects a showcase opportunity in front of league scouts, both from the NBA and the G League. A select few standouts from the event receive an invite to the NBA draft combine to further improve their stock amongst NBA teams and make a case to get drafted in June.
Here are the 75 players who already received an invite to this year's NBA draft combine:
Prospect
College / Club (Country)
Izan Almansa
Perth (Australia)
Neoklis Avdalas
Peristeri (Greece)
Ace Bailey
Rutgers
Joan Beringer
Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)
Koby Brea
Kentucky
Johni Broome
Auburn
Carter Bryant
Arizona
Miles Byrd
San Diego State
Walter Clayton Jr.
Florida
Nique Clifford
Colorado State
Alex Condon
Florida
Cedric Coward
Washington State
Egor Demin
BYU
Eric Dixon
Villanova
VJ Edgecombe Jr.
Baylor
Noa Essengue
Ulm (Germany)
Isaiah Evans
Duke
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma
Cooper Flagg
Duke
Boogie Fland
Arkansas
Rasheer Fleming
St. Joseph's
Vladislav Goldin
Michigan
Hugo Gonzalez
Real Madrid (Spain)
PJ Haggerty
Memphis
Dylan Harper
Rutgers
Ben Henshall
Perth (Australia)
Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois
Sion James
Duke
Tre Johnson
Texas
Kam Jones
Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Creighton
Karter Knox
Arkansas
Kon Knueppel
Duke
Chaz Lanier
Tennessee
Yaxel Lendeborg
UAB
RJ Luis Jr.
St. John's
Khaman Maluach
Duke
Bogoljub Markovic
Mega Beograd (Serbia)
Alijah Martin
Florida
Liam McNeeley
Connecticut
Jalon Moore
Oklahoma
Collin Murray-Boyles
South Carolina
Grant Nelson
Alabama
Asa Newell
Georgia
Otega Oweh
Kentucky
Dink Pate
Mexico City (G League)
Micah Peavy
Georgetown
Noah Penda
Le Mans (France)
Tahaad Pettiford
Auburn
Labaron Philon
Alabama
Drake Powell
North Carolina
Tyrese Proctor
Duke
Derik Queen
Maryland
Maxime Raynaud
Stanford
Jase Richardson
Michigan State
Will Riley
Illinois
Michael Ruzic
Joventut (Spain)
Hunter Sallis
Wake Forest
Kobe Sanders
Nevada
Ben Saraf
Ulm (Germany)
Mark Sears
Alabama
Max Shulga
VCU
Javon Small
West Virginia
Thomas Sorber
Georgetown
Adou Thiero
Arkansas
John Tonje
Wisconsin
Alex Toohey
Sydney (Australia)
Nolan Traore
Saint Quentin (France)
Milos Uzan
Houston
Jamir Watkins
Florida State
Brice Williams
Nebraska
Darrion Williams
Texas Tech
Danny Wolf
Michigan
Hansen Yang
Qingdao (China)
Rocco Zikarsky
Brisbane (Australia)