Inside the ACC: Way-Too-Early Look At Potential Top ACC Picks in the 2026 NFL Draft
The ACC had an endless amount of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, but now eyes turn toward to future as college football is gearing back up for another special season.
This year's talent is dominated by two specific teams, Miami and Clemson. Each has talent that could be taken early or later in the first round. Other teams like SMU, Louisville, and even Florida State have some talent on their roster but these two star-studded teams destined to clash have a few talents that stand above and beyond.
1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Some consider him quarterback one in this class and others have him lower nearing five. It doesn't take the fact that Klubnik is the best quarterback in the ACC and Cameron Ward just went as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami.
He dealt with some injuries last season, but he could come back and take over a conference that is ripe for the picking especially with Clemson still finding ways to be in the conference championship game. He has some new talent around as well and his number could shoot up to being that No. 1 guy off the board.
2. Francisco Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Mauigoa might be the best offensive tackle in this class and going off of last season he could have been one of the first ones taken in the 2025 Class as well. The star tackle has been a starter on the Hurricanes offensive line and has been a consistent force since. He only gave up one sack last season and continues to lead the future of the Hurricane's o-line room. He is a leader now, and that also gives him more reason to draft the talented player.
3. Rueben Bain Jr. DE, Miami
Yet, another stellar Hurricanes player, but had a sophomore slump thanks to a nagging calf injury. Had he not had an injury, he would be revered as the best defensive pass rusher in the game. The best way to describe Bain is a "freak of nature". He already has projections of being the No. 1 pick in the draft after his freshman season, now, he is around the top-10 in his talks.
4. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The rest of this list will be the monsters on the defensive line for the Tigers. Peter Woods is one of those players who has consistently improved year after year and has made his way into the top of the projected draft classes.
Last season he finished with 32 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He has the chance to be a part of the next wave of superstars in college football and it starts this season.
5. T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson
The second man on the defensive line onslaught for the Tigers is T.J. Parker. He is consistently improving his game and after last season, he looks to be another first-round pick for Clemson. He recorded 11 sacks and forced six fumbles (a single-season program record) in his sophomore season. There was no slump for him only improvement and his trajectory has him as one of the scariest players in this upcoming class.