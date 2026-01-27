Extra Point: Predicting Boston College Football's 2026 Record

To put it lightly, last season did not go as intended for Boston College football. The team managed to finish at just 2-10, and held a tie breaker over Syracuse to avoid last place in the ACC.

Then, the transfer portal opened, and a mass exodus from the program began to unravel. All in all, BC lost its best returners, along with several key depth pieces that the Eagles were counting on coming into this season. All in all, it was a nightmarish offseason for head coach Bill O'Brien and company.

The staff touts a rebuild, but after 29 players from last year's squad entered the transfer portal, the Eagles are unfortunately in the basement of the league. However, this is the 2026 schedule we're talking about today. Will a new year bring any more success for a BC program that is, by every stretch of the term, on its heels?

The 2026 Schedule is here‼️ pic.twitter.com/A3uqnMZh4V — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 26, 2026

To start with, Cincinnati is another team that saw itself lose some talent to the portal in the form of quarterback Brendan Sorsby. However, the Bearcats did manage to finish with seven wins last year, even if it ended in a five-game skid. That game is also on the road for BC, and Cincinnati was 5-2 at home in 2025. Advantage, Bearcats. BC drops its first game to go 0-1.

Rutgers hasn't exactly benefited from joining the Big 10 just yet. They've spent big, operated at a loss, and don't have many wins to show for it. However, the have a familiar signal caller on the roster in 2026 in the form of Dylan Lonergan. The former BC quarterback is competing for the starting spot, and with that game being at Chestnut Hill, I could see BC pulling off an upset. However, I don't have all that much faith in that prediction, so the Eagles will fall to. 0-2.

The easy win on the schedule is Maine, but they've upset power opponents before. If last year was any lesson, BC can't sleepwalk to a win. However, I think the Eagles get the job done and snag their first win, improving to 1-2.

ACC play begins with the new-look Virginia Tech squad, and despite getting the Hokies at home, first-year head coach James Franklin will be looking to make a splash. I'll take the Hokies, and BC falls to 1-3.

Travelling to SMU is no small feat, and with the Mustangs in constant conversation for the biggest spenders in the league, I'm going with SMU for this one, dropping BC to 1-4.

The Pitt game will see the Eagles fall to 1-5, as the Panthers show every sign of being better than BC in 2026, even if they manage to slip up again late in the year.

When it comes to Georgia Tech, most models show them improving from an already impressive showing in 2025. The Yellowjackets have hauled in several P4 transfers, including the younger brother of national champion Fernando Mendoza, and former 5-star recruit and Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe. The Yellowjackets should take this one, dropping BC to 1-6.

Boston College wasn't the only one raided in the transfer portal, though, as the Duke Blue Devils experienced quite a bit of attrition on that front, too. However, this is a Duke team that found itself red hot late in the season, and has a head coach that many will be calling after sooner than later if Duke puts together yet another good season. I think this might be Diaz's last year on Tobacco Road, and if so, it means they'll probably take the win over BC, dropping the Eagles to 1-7.

Two years ago, when the Bill O'Brien era began with a win over Florida State, fans didn't expect to be in this situation just two season later. However, FSU hasn't exactly been up to snuff, either. Head coach Mike Norvell has somehow kept his job throughout, and is looking to completely turn the program around in 2026. I could see BC taking this one, too, but on a sheer talent level, I give the advantage to the 'Noles. Boston College falls to 1-8.

Notre Dame week...do I even need to say it? BC falls to 1-9.

Syracuse remains one of BC's most winnable games on the schedule. The Orange haven't had the portal success they would like, and many signs point to Malachi Nelson as the starter, placing him squarely in the middle of the 'Fran Brown' experience. Give me BC for the second year in a row as the Eagles get up off the mat and improve to 2-9.

The Eagles don't stay off the mat long, though, as they lose to Miami on the road to close out the season and fall to 2-10.