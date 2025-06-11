Inside The ACC: Only Louisville Remains Entering the Men's College World Series
Entering Super Regionals, the ACC had the most teams gunning to reach the Men's College World Series, and now only Louisville remains in their journey for a national championship.
The ACC had the most to gain entering Super Regionals, and yet some teams underperformed while others lived up to the hype and were eliminated. Some had to face each other, and in the end, one had to go.
That is what happened for the Cardinals in the electric series against the Miami Hurricanes. The Cards are headed to their first College World Series appearance since the 2019 season, and they have a monster lineup that could overpower any of the remaining seven teams that will get in their way.
Look up and down the starting nine, and most will be hitting above .300. That is insane for a college team, and their star senior Eddie King Jr. is leading the charge. King was relentless against the Hurricanes in the three-game series. He was everywhere and played in all three games as a left fielder, right fielder, and designated hitter. He went 6-for-10 with two home runs, four RBI, two doubles, and a walk.
King will look to continue his hot streak in the CWS, facing off against one of the hottest teams in the country, Oregon State. OSU just defeated an ACC foe, Florida State, to reach this point, and will now have to combat one of the best hitting teams in the country.
Full College World Series Schedule: Starts Friday, June 13 (all times ET)
Friday, June 13
Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 2: Oregon State vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: UCLA vs. Murray State, 2 p.m. | ESPN
Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU, 7 p.m. | ESPN
MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21-22/23
Read More ACC News: