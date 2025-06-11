BC Bulletin

Inside The ACC: Only Louisville Remains Entering the Men's College World Series

Entering Super Regionals, the ACC had the most teams gunning to each the Men's College World Series, and now only Louisville remains in their journey for a national championship.

Justice Sandle

Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third to put the Cards up 3-1 during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third to put the Cards up 3-1 during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. / Michelle Hutchins/Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering Super Regionals, the ACC had the most teams gunning to reach the Men's College World Series, and now only Louisville remains in their journey for a national championship.

The ACC had the most to gain entering Super Regionals, and yet some teams underperformed while others lived up to the hype and were eliminated. Some had to face each other, and in the end, one had to go.

That is what happened for the Cardinals in the electric series against the Miami Hurricanes. The Cards are headed to their first College World Series appearance since the 2019 season, and they have a monster lineup that could overpower any of the remaining seven teams that will get in their way.

Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. swings during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7
Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. swings during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. / Michelle Hutchins/Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Look up and down the starting nine, and most will be hitting above .300. That is insane for a college team, and their star senior Eddie King Jr. is leading the charge. King was relentless against the Hurricanes in the three-game series. He was everywhere and played in all three games as a left fielder, right fielder, and designated hitter. He went 6-for-10 with two home runs, four RBI, two doubles, and a walk.

King will look to continue his hot streak in the CWS, facing off against one of the hottest teams in the country, Oregon State. OSU just defeated an ACC foe, Florida State, to reach this point, and will now have to combat one of the best hitting teams in the country.

Full College World Series Schedule: Starts Friday, June 13 (all times ET)

2025 Men's College World Series Bracket
2025 Men's College World Series Bracket / NCAA

Friday, June 13
Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 2: Oregon State vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, June 14
Game 3: UCLA vs. Murray State, 2 p.m. | ESPN
Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU, 7 p.m. | ESPN
MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21-22/23

Read More ACC News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/ACC