Kyle Schwarber MVP Odds (Bet on National League Home Run Leader Before It's Too Late)
Just a few short weeks ago at the MLB All-Star Break, Shohei Ohtani was the runaway favorite to win his third straight MVP award. As of today, he's still a significant favorite to win the award, but here comes Kyle Schwarber, who has rocketed up the odds list over the past month.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the award.
National League MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shohei Ohtani -800
- Kyle Schwarber +700
- Pete Crow-Armstrong +700
- Manny Machado +5000
- Juan Soto +7500
- Pete Alonso +8000
- Kyle Tucker +9000
During the All-Star Break, Ohtani was set as the -1300 betting favorite to be named the MVP, which is an implied probability of 92.86%. His odds have since fallen to -800 (88.89% implied probability). The fall in his odds points to an opening for Schwarber or Pete Crow-Armstrong to pass him in the final weeks to win the award. Both players are second on the odds list, tied at +700 odds, with an implied probability of 12.5%.
Schwarber's odds sat at +10000, or 100-1, during the All-Star Break, but his play has attracted the attention of oddsmakers and betters. He has played in 16 games since the break, sporting an OPS of 1.260 while hitting 10 home runs. He's now leading the National League in home runs with 40, two more than the MVP favorite, Ohtani. He's also leading all of Major League Baseball in RBIs with 94.
If he stays this hot, he'll have a strong case for winning this award, meaning now may be the last time we can get valuable odds at +700. If you want to bet on him, do so now before his odds shorten beyond value.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.