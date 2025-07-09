Inside the ACC: Preseason Rankings Heading into the 2025 Season
The season is less than seven weeks away, and the ACC has a lot of promising talent this season. The conference is top-heavy again this year, but there are still some that could turn into dark horses to appear in the College Football Playoff and possibly win an ACC Championship.
1. Clemson
Returning one of the most dominant defensive lines in the country is good enough to highlight how good the Tigers will be this year. A returning Cade Klubnik is always going to be one of the best signs for the program moving forward after winning the ACC Championship last season. They look to go back-to-back this season, and remember, Dabo Swinney is still one of the best coaches in all of college football.
2. Miami
The only thing that held Miami back last season was a terrible defense. They won't have the same offensive firepower they had under Cam Ward, but with an experienced quarterback like Carson Beck taking over, the Canes have the best chance since last season to reach the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. The defense is under new leadership as Mario Cristobal looks to finally get over the hump this season.
3. SMU
The first season for the Mustangs in the ACC was a movie. A College Football Playoff appearance and a nearly historic comeback in the ACC Championship game were just the start for the future ACC powerhouse. What is better is that they are returning their starting quarterback and a number of top-end offensive weapons. The defense has also seen some improvement as they prepare for their second season as a part of the ACC.
4. Louisville
Having two of the best running backs in the ACC is one thing, but having them come back with a new quarterback is another. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss donned a new red jersey as he takes over for Tyler Shough to lead the Cardinals back to another successful season. They are a massive sleeper team that is a lot of people's dark horse to win the league.
5. Georgia Tech
Every year, the Yellow Jackets will be one of the most underrated teams in the country that can give anyone a problem. They return most of their offensive production outside of a transfer out in Eric Singleton Jr., who is SEC-bound. They still have one of the best coaches in the league, and with some improved recruiting, they could be a sleeper team.
6. Duke
Year one was an up-and-down year for Manny Diaz as the Blue Devils' head coach, but this season shows a lot of promise with their new quarterback. Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah was a major target for many schools this offseason, and Diaz won the sweepstakes. With improvement from their quarterback position, along with an always great Diaz defense, there is a lot to be excited about.
7. Syracuse
Fran Brown had a great year for the Orange, but now he looks to improve his roster and team to be contenders. However, without Kyle McCord, there is a massive hole in the offensive production. There lies the massive question with this year's team.
8. North Carolina
Most people don't even know that the Tar Heels were a decent team last season, but all headlines are on Bill Belichick and his possible one-year rental as the new head coach. He gets an easy schedule and a promising transfer class to make some noise in his first season.
9. Florida State
On the positive, it won't be as bad as last season, hopefully. The Seminoles will be happy with a .500 season, but they could win more games than none. Mike Norvell is on the hot seat, and if he can't turn things around, there will be new leadership for FSU next season.
10. Boston College
Another year under Bill O'Brien, and the Eagles look to be one of the better teams in the country. They have a difficult schedule ahead, but with a number of new transfers in, this could be an up-and-down season with only two returning starters to the offensive line.
11. Pitt
Last season, the Panthers started 7-0 before going on a six-game losing streak to close the season. They return quarterback Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid in the backfield to lead the offensive charge of the Panthers, which was averaging almost 33 points per game. Some improvement on defense from the portal will help this team in the long run.
12. Virginia Tech
Star quarterback Kyron Drones returns for another season with a consistent supporting cast around him. They have some holes on the defensive side of the ball, but with an ok transfer class, the Hokies have some of the best quarterback play in the nation. As long as things can stay winnable for the program, they should have a solid season.
13. Cal
A lot of ups and downs, but losing their starting quarterback and superstar running back is not going to help this team in the slightest. There are major question marks around what the offensive production will be this season with the Golden Bears, but the defense should be solid this year.
14. Virginia
The Cavaliers had the No. 4 ACC transfer class this season, and many are preparing to see a brand new program with these moves. The Cavs were one of many inconsistent teams this past season, but they have a bright future ahead.
15. NC State
CJ Bailey takes over at quarterback, is now the star quarterback for the Wolfpack, but there are no known weapons on the offensive side of the ball. This season will be a test to see who can step up on offense and defense, knowing that there is no pressure on anyone.
16 Stanford
Another new head coach (interim until Andrew Luck is ready to be a coach) as the Cardinal prepare for another season in the ACC. It wasn't so pretty the first time around, be with a solid transfer class and recruiting, it could be a lot better.
17. Wake Forest
A new head coach for the Demon Deacons, but there won't be much change from last season. The program is stuck in neutral, but this move could be the starting point of putting things into drive.