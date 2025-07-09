BC Bulletin

Inside the ACC: Preseason Rankings Heading into the 2025 Season

Where do most teams rank in the ACC heading into the 2025 season?

Justice Sandle

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney smiles during his 2025 football camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney smiles during his 2025 football camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The season is less than seven weeks away, and the ACC has a lot of promising talent this season. The conference is top-heavy again this year, but there are still some that could turn into dark horses to appear in the College Football Playoff and possibly win an ACC Championship.

1. Clemson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning one of the most dominant defensive lines in the country is good enough to highlight how good the Tigers will be this year. A returning Cade Klubnik is always going to be one of the best signs for the program moving forward after winning the ACC Championship last season. They look to go back-to-back this season, and remember, Dabo Swinney is still one of the best coaches in all of college football.

2. Miami

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The only thing that held Miami back last season was a terrible defense. They won't have the same offensive firepower they had under Cam Ward, but with an experienced quarterback like Carson Beck taking over, the Canes have the best chance since last season to reach the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. The defense is under new leadership as Mario Cristobal looks to finally get over the hump this season.

3. SMU

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) avoids a sack by
Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) avoids a sack by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas (91) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The first season for the Mustangs in the ACC was a movie. A College Football Playoff appearance and a nearly historic comeback in the ACC Championship game were just the start for the future ACC powerhouse. What is better is that they are returning their starting quarterback and a number of top-end offensive weapons. The defense has also seen some improvement as they prepare for their second season as a part of the ACC.

4. Louisville

Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday.Oct. 5, 2024
Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday. Oct. 5, 2024 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having two of the best running backs in the ACC is one thing, but having them come back with a new quarterback is another. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss donned a new red jersey as he takes over for Tyler Shough to lead the Cardinals back to another successful season. They are a massive sleeper team that is a lot of people's dark horse to win the league.

5. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every year, the Yellow Jackets will be one of the most underrated teams in the country that can give anyone a problem. They return most of their offensive production outside of a transfer out in Eric Singleton Jr., who is SEC-bound. They still have one of the best coaches in the league, and with some improved recruiting, they could be a sleeper team.

6. Duke

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Mississippi Rebels in the sec
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Year one was an up-and-down year for Manny Diaz as the Blue Devils' head coach, but this season shows a lot of promise with their new quarterback. Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah was a major target for many schools this offseason, and Diaz won the sweepstakes. With improvement from their quarterback position, along with an always great Diaz defense, there is a lot to be excited about.

7. Syracuse

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Patrick Grusser (17) celebrates after intercepting the ball aga
Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Patrick Grusser (17) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Fran Brown had a great year for the Orange, but now he looks to improve his roster and team to be contenders. However, without Kyle McCord, there is a massive hole in the offensive production. There lies the massive question with this year's team.

8. North Carolina

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Most people don't even know that the Tar Heels were a decent team last season, but all headlines are on Bill Belichick and his possible one-year rental as the new head coach. He gets an easy schedule and a promising transfer class to make some noise in his first season.

9. Florida State

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against t
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

On the positive, it won't be as bad as last season, hopefully. The Seminoles will be happy with a .500 season, but they could win more games than none. Mike Norvell is on the hot seat, and if he can't turn things around, there will be new leadership for FSU next season.

10. Boston College

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on before the game between the SMU Must
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on before the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another year under Bill O'Brien, and the Eagles look to be one of the better teams in the country. They have a difficult schedule ahead, but with a number of new transfers in, this could be an up-and-down season with only two returning starters to the offensive line.

11. Pitt

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardi
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Last season, the Panthers started 7-0 before going on a six-game losing streak to close the season. They return quarterback Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid in the backfield to lead the offensive charge of the Panthers, which was averaging almost 33 points per game. Some improvement on defense from the portal will help this team in the long run.

12. Virginia Tech

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) catches a touchdown pass during th
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Star quarterback Kyron Drones returns for another season with a consistent supporting cast around him. They have some holes on the defensive side of the ball, but with an ok transfer class, the Hokies have some of the best quarterback play in the nation. As long as things can stay winnable for the program, they should have a solid season.

13. Cal

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback CJ Harris (16) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels
Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback CJ Harris (16) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A lot of ups and downs, but losing their starting quarterback and superstar running back is not going to help this team in the slightest. There are major question marks around what the offensive production will be this season with the Golden Bears, but the defense should be solid this year.

14. Virginia

Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott watches in the second quarter against the
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott watches in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers had the No. 4 ACC transfer class this season, and many are preparing to see a brand new program with these moves. The Cavs were one of many inconsistent teams this past season, but they have a bright future ahead.

15. NC State

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) passes the ball in t
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

CJ Bailey takes over at quarterback, is now the star quarterback for the Wolfpack, but there are no known weapons on the offensive side of the ball. This season will be a test to see who can step up on offense and defense, knowing that there is no pressure on anyone.

16 Stanford

Andrew Luck attends the Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala in 2024 at the Colts Practice Facility in Indianapolis.
Andrew Luck attends the Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala in 2024 at the Colts Practice Facility in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another new head coach (interim until Andrew Luck is ready to be a coach) as the Cardinal prepare for another season in the ACC. It wasn't so pretty the first time around, be with a solid transfer class and recruiting, it could be a lot better.

17. Wake Forest

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans brave the chill during the second half again
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans brave the chill during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A new head coach for the Demon Deacons, but there won't be much change from last season. The program is stuck in neutral, but this move could be the starting point of putting things into drive.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related. He also contributes to Boston College On SI.

Home/ACC