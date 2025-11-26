Boston College Women's Basketball Holds On to Defeat Merrimack: The Rundown
It might have been a bit too close for comfort, but Boston College women's basketball was able to hang on to a win on Tuesday night against Merrimack via a final score of 77-72.
Athena Tomlinson led all BC scorers with 21 points over her 38 minutes of play on 7-15 shooting from the floor and 4-5 from the charity stripe. Tomlison found paydirt from beyond the arc and finished 3-5 from deep on the night.
Lily Carmody poured in 14 points of her own on a 5-10 night from the floor, while three other Eagles managed to end the night in double figures.
Perhaps the most impressive stat of the night, though, came as a result of Boston College living in the passing lanes. The team compiled 13 steals on the night, and forced Merrimack into 21 turnovers as a team.
That defensive effort was compounded by the fact that only two Merrimack players found their way into double digit points on the night, which allowed BC to hold onto its lead as the fourth quarter drew to a close.
With the win, BC moves back to .500 on the season at 4-4, and still has a long way to go if it hopes to make a mark come conference play.
Next up for the squad lies a roadtrip to Florida for the Daytona Beach Classic with both James Madison and Murray State on the chopping block. Following that trip, a game with Quinnipiac is the only thing standing between BC and its first ACC action against Virginia.
Here's the rundown for Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
Wednesday's Schedule:
Volleyball: Boston College at California | Berkeley, California | 1 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Harvard | Conte Forum | 4 p.m. | Watch | Listen | Live Stats
Tuesday's Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College 77, Merrimack 72
Did You Notice?
We just so happen to agree with you, Helmet Addict.
Boston College on SI's very own Graham Dietz took some time yesterday to preview this weekend's BC Football matchup with Syracuse and compare it to where the two squads sat last year at this time.
This Day in Boston College History
November 26, 1915: Boston College played for the first time at Fenway Park. It defeated Norwich, 35-0, to wrap up its season with a three-game winning streak.
November 26, 1949: Ed Petela set a school record by scoring 34 points against Holy Cross as the Eagles won 76-0. It was the most lopsided score in the once-football rivalry.
November 26, 1999: Tim Hasselbeck connected with Dedrick Dewalt, who turned it into a 97-yard touchdown at Virginia Tech. The Hokies closed the regular season with a 38-14 victory.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"There was just a feeling on this football team this week. I think they really look forward to this game. I had a good feeling all week about this game. As the week went on I just thought that we were going to be able to win this football game. I'm not going to say it was pretty.”- Tom O’Brien on 2000 Syracuse win
