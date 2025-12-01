One ACC Team Drops out of the AP Top 25 in Latest Basketball Poll: ACC Daily
The college football season is coming to a close but that doesn't stop the true kings of college basketball to slow down.
Entering December, only three ACC teams are ranked in the top 25 of the AP and USA Today coaches polls: No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, and No. 16 North Carolina. The one team to fall out was the NC State Wolfpack.
After creeping into the rankings, they fall out after losses to Seton Hall and Texas. They have a chance to sneak back in with the ACC/SEC challenge as they face No. 20 Auburn. A win on the road in the Jungle would boost the ACC and their open resume after nearly getting washed by the SEC in the challenge last season.
Here is the Top 25:
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Purdue (40), 7-0, 1494
- Arizona (6), 7-0, 1442
- Michigan (15), 7-0, 1417
- Duke, 8-0, 1355
- UConn, 6-1, 1244
- Louisville, 7-0, 1177
- Michigan State, 7-0, 1095
- Houston, 7-1, 1070
- BYU, 6-1, 1037
- Iowa State, 7-0, 975
- Gonzaga, 7-1, 934
- Alabama, 5-2, 869
- Tennessee, 7-1, 771
- Illinois, 6-2, 657
- Florida, 5-2, 568
- North Carolina, 6-1, 519
- Vanderbilt, 8-0, 475
- Kentucky, 5-2, 451
- Texas Tech, 6-2, 387
- Auburn, 6-2, 376
- Kansas, 6-2, 340
- Indiana, 7-0, 313
- St. John's. 4-3. 200
- USC, 7-0, 145
- Arkansas, 5-2, 127
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 100, UCLA 59, Nebraska 53, TCU 36, Missouri 28, Utah St. 16, Saint Mary's 15, Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 12, SMU 12, Clemson 11, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, Wisconsin 6, NC State 5, Wake Forest 3, California 2, Colorado 1, George Mason 1, Buffalo 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Purdue (21), 7-0, 762
- Michigan (6), 7-0, 721
- Arizona (3), 7-0, 709
- Duke (1), 8-0, 696
- UConn, 6-1, 608
- Louisville, 7-0, 600
- Houston, 7-1, 588
- Michigan State, 7-0, 531
- Iowa State, 7-0, 502
- BYU, 6-1, 493
- Gonzaga, 7-1, 480
- Alabama, 5-2, 428
- Tennessee, 7-1, 377
- Florida, 5-2, 313
- Illinois, 6-2, 312
- Vanderbilt, 8-0, 268
- North Carolina, 6-1, 230
- Kentucky, 5-2, 222
- Texas Tech, 6-2, 192
- Indiana, 7-0, 192 (tied with Texas Tech at No. 19)
- Kansas, 6-2, 154
- St. John's, 4-3, 129
- Arkansas, 5-2, 119
- Auburn, 6-2, 104
- Iowa, 7-0, 69
Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 UCLA; No. 22 North Carolina State.
Others Receiving Votes: USC 56; UCLA 33; Nebraska 31; Missouri 28; Saint Mary's 20; Baylor 19; North Carolina State 16; Virginia 14; LSU 14; Clemson 9; Butler 9; Ole Miss 8; TCU 5; Wisconsin 4; Utah State 4; SMU 4; Oklahoma State 1; Colorado 1.