One ACC Team Drops out of the AP Top 25 in Latest Basketball Poll: ACC Daily

While other teams continue to climb, others are starting to fall out of the top 25 in the ACC.

Justice Sandle

N.C. State basketball coach Will Wade during a press conference after the Wolfpack's win vs. UNC Greensboro on Nov. 12, 2025.
N.C. State basketball coach Will Wade during a press conference after the Wolfpack's win vs. UNC Greensboro on Nov. 12, 2025. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The college football season is coming to a close but that doesn't stop the true kings of college basketball to slow down.

Entering December, only three ACC teams are ranked in the top 25 of the AP and USA Today coaches polls: No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, and No. 16 North Carolina. The one team to fall out was the NC State Wolfpack.

After creeping into the rankings, they fall out after losses to Seton Hall and Texas. They have a chance to sneak back in with the ACC/SEC challenge as they face No. 20 Auburn. A win on the road in the Jungle would boost the ACC and their open resume after nearly getting washed by the SEC in the challenge last season.

Here is the Top 25:

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Purdue (40), 7-0, 1494
  2. Arizona (6), 7-0, 1442
  3. Michigan (15), 7-0, 1417
  4. Duke, 8-0, 1355
  5. UConn, 6-1, 1244
  6. Louisville, 7-0, 1177
  7. Michigan State, 7-0, 1095
  8. Houston, 7-1, 1070
  9. BYU, 6-1, 1037
  10. Iowa State, 7-0, 975
  11. Gonzaga, 7-1, 934
  12. Alabama, 5-2, 869
  13. Tennessee, 7-1, 771
  14. Illinois, 6-2, 657
  15. Florida, 5-2, 568
  16. North Carolina, 6-1, 519
  17. Vanderbilt, 8-0, 475
  18. Kentucky, 5-2, 451
  19. Texas Tech, 6-2, 387
  20. Auburn, 6-2, 376
  21. Kansas, 6-2, 340
  22. Indiana, 7-0, 313
  23. St. John's. 4-3. 200
  24. USC, 7-0, 145
  25. Arkansas, 5-2, 127

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 100, UCLA 59, Nebraska 53, TCU 36, Missouri 28, Utah St. 16, Saint Mary's 15, Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 12, SMU 12, Clemson 11, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, Wisconsin 6, NC State 5, Wake Forest 3, California 2, Colorado 1, George Mason 1, Buffalo 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Purdue (21), 7-0, 762
  2. Michigan (6), 7-0, 721
  3. Arizona (3), 7-0, 709
  4. Duke (1), 8-0, 696
  5. UConn, 6-1, 608
  6. Louisville, 7-0, 600
  7. Houston, 7-1, 588
  8. Michigan State, 7-0, 531
  9. Iowa State, 7-0, 502
  10. BYU, 6-1, 493
  11. Gonzaga, 7-1, 480
  12. Alabama, 5-2, 428
  13. Tennessee, 7-1, 377
  14. Florida, 5-2, 313
  15. Illinois, 6-2, 312
  16. Vanderbilt, 8-0, 268
  17. North Carolina, 6-1, 230
  18. Kentucky, 5-2, 222
  19. Texas Tech, 6-2, 192
  20. Indiana, 7-0, 192 (tied with Texas Tech at No. 19)
  21. Kansas, 6-2, 154
  22. St. John's, 4-3, 129
  23. Arkansas, 5-2, 119
  24. Auburn, 6-2, 104
  25. Iowa, 7-0, 69

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 UCLA; No. 22 North Carolina State.

Others Receiving Votes: USC 56; UCLA 33; Nebraska 31; Missouri 28; Saint Mary's 20; Baylor 19; North Carolina State 16; Virginia 14; LSU 14; Clemson 9; Butler 9; Ole Miss 8; TCU 5; Wisconsin 4; Utah State 4; SMU 4; Oklahoma State 1; Colorado 1.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism.

