Three ACC Teams Ranked In First 2025 USA Today Coaches Poll: ACC Daily
The smell of college football is right around the corner, and for the ACC, they have a ton to prove this season. After a terrible postseason performance last season, the conference is in dire shape to make a statement this season. That starts with the first notable poll being released.
The ACC has three teams that have already taken national notice to be some of the best programs in the country this season, as the first USA Today Coaches Poll has been released.
At the top of the ACC are the Clemson Tigers, coming in ranked as the No. 6 team in the country. They are returning several talented players, highlighted by Cade Klubnik, TJ Parker, Peter Woods, Antiono Williams, and Bryant Westco Jr. Dabo Swinney is also looking to get another ACC Championship under his belt ahead of the season.
Enter next for the ACC are the Miami Hurricanes, ranked at No. 10. There is so much to like about this year's version of the Canes, starting with an outstanding defensive overhaul compared to last season and the addition of quarterback Carson Beck. The highlight of this team will be the offensive line, with some of the best talent in the world lining up against anyone.
Following the Hurricanes and a bit further down are the ACC championship runner-ups in the SMU Mustangs. Year one in the new conference was a successful one, and the Mustangs are looking to rally again with Kevin Jennings running the show.
USA Today Coaches Poll - Preseason
(Team, Record, Points, First Place Votes)
1. Texas, 0-0, 1606, 28
2. Ohio State, 0-0, 1565, 20
3. Penn State, 0-0 1525, 14
4. Georgia, 0-0, 1466, 3
5. Notre Dame, 0-0, 1360
6. Clemson, 0-0, 1324
7. Oregon, 0-0, 1307
8. Alabama, 0-0, 1210
9. LSU, 0-0, 1056
10. Miami (FL), 0-0, 823
11. Arizona State, 0-0, 806
12. Illinois, 0-0, 734
13. South Carolina, 0-0, 665
14. Michigan, 0-0, 580
15. Ole Miss, 0-0, 573
16. SMU, 0-0, 555
17. Florida, 0-0, 498
18. Tennessee, 0-0, 492
19. Indiana, 0-0, 460
20. Kansas State, 0-0, 438
21. Texas A&M, 0-0, 392
21. Iowa State, 0-0, 392
23. BYU, 0-0, 287
24. Texas Tech, 0-0, 261
25. Boise State, 0-0, 246
Others to receive votes
Oklahoma 221;Missouri 142;Louisville 126;USC 116;Utah 86;Baylor 76;Auburn 50;Iowa 49;Memphis 34;Army West Point 33;Tulane 31;Georgia Tech 27;TCU 24;Nebraska 19;Syracuse 16;Washington 15;Navy 14;Arkansas 14;Duke 12;Colorado 12;Minnesota 11;UNLV 8;Florida State 8;Kansas 6;Vanderbilt 3;Buffalo
