Where ACC Teams are Suiting up for Regionals, ACC Daily: May 27, 2025
The ACC saw nine teams selected for the regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Monday. Take a look at where each team will be taking the field this weekend.
The road to Omaha has officially kicked off as Regional sites for the NCAA Baseball Tournament were announced on Monday, giving nine teams from the ACC a chance to stake their claim in history as 2025 champions.
Three of the conference's top contenders were able to earn hosting rights of their own, North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson, but for the remaining six teams, they will have a tough road ahead of them if they hope to escape the upcoming round.
The ACC was one of the top conferences in the nation this year in baseball, and was only beat out by the SEC who landed 13 of its 16 teams in the tournament.
Take a look at where each of the ACC teams in this year's tournament will be suiting up this weekend.
Friday, May 30 (ACC Teams in Bold, All Times Eastern)
Nashville, Tennessee
- #2 Louisville (35-21) vs. #3 East Tennessee State (41-15), 2:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Vanderbilt (42-16) vs. #4 Wright State (38-19), 6:00 p.m., Watch on SEC Network
Auburn, Alabama
- #2 NC State (33-19) vs. #3 Stetson (40-20), 2:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Auburn (38-18) vs. #4 Central Connecticut (31-15), 7:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- #1 North Carolina (42-12) vs. #4 Holy Cross (31-25), 2:00 p.m., Watch on ACC Network
- #2 Oklahoma (35-20) vs. #3 Nebraska (32-27), 5:00p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Athens, Georgia
- #1 Georgia (42-15) vs. #4 Binghamton (29-24), 12:00 p.m., Watch on SEC Network
- #2 Duke (37-19) vs. #3 Oklahoma State (28-23), 6:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Tallahassee, Florida
- #1 Florida State (38-14) vs. #4 Bethune-Cookman (37-21), 3:00 p.m., Watch on ACC Network
- #2 Northeastern (48-9) vs. #3 Mississippi State (34-21), 8:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Oxford, Mississippi
- #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Kentucky (46-12), 4:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray State (39-13), 8:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Clemson, South Carolina
- #2 West Virginia (41-14) vs. #3 Kentucky (29-24), 12:00 p.m., Watch on ESPNU
- #1 Clemson (44-16) vs. #4 USC Upstate (36-23), 6:00 p.m., Watch on ACC Network
Knoxville, Tennessee
- #2 Wake Forest (36-20) vs. #3 Cincinnati (32-24), 1:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Tennessee (43-16) vs. #4 Miami (OH) (35-21), 6:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Hattiesburg, Southern Miss
- #2 Alabama (41-16) vs. #3 Miami (FL) (31-24), 3:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN2
- #1 Southern Miss (44-14) vs. #4 Columbia (29-17), 7:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
