Boston College Football Officially Announces Hiring of Ryan Bartow as Assistant General Manager

Boston College’s staff will have numerous new faces on it next year.

Days after winning its season finale 34-12 over Syracuse on Nov. 29, Boston College announced the hiring of former Auburn assistant general manager of recruiting Kenyatta Watson to serve as the Eagles’ general manager.

The program also let go of three staffers, defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

Since then, the Eagles are reportedly filling two of those vacancies, hiring UMass’ Kurt Anderson to be the offensive line coach and former App State staffer Joe Dailey to be the next wide receivers coach.

Now, the Eagles are adding another new staffer to work alongside Watson.

BC has officially hired Ryan Bartow to serve as assistant general manager.

Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien announced the hiring of Bartow during the Dec. 9 episode of The Bill O’Brien Podcast.

“He's [Watson] bringing a guy with him named Ryan Bartow which will really help too,” O’Brien said. “Kind of an assistant general manager type role that will really help. So we’re excited about the addition of both those guys.”

Bartow comes to Chestnut Hill after one season at Sacramento State where he worked as the director of player personnel.

Prior to his time at Sacramento State, he spent four seasons at Florida State from 2021-24 as director of high school relations. Watson also worked at FSU at the same time as the director of player relations from July 2021 to March 2022.

Other stints of Bartow’s include director of high school relations at Syracuse from 2020-21 and Oregon in 2018. He also worked as a west coast scout for XOS.

Bartow is a 2003 graduate of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and is a Waupun, Wis., native.

The Eagles are looking to improve from their 2025 campaign.

After a successful 2024 season where Boston College went 7-6 overall, was ranked at one point, and made an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, the team struggled in 2025 and went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.

BC won its season opener against Fordham 66-10 and its season finale against Syracuse, but had a ten-game skid in between.

During the stretch, the Eagles lost to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

