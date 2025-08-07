Where Do ACC Players Rank in ESPN's 40 Most Important Players in College Football in 2025?
The ACC have a number of the top players in the country but how important are they heading into the 2025 season. ESPN's Bill Connelly has his eyes set on 12 players in the ACC that he views as some of the most important players in college football this season
No. 8 Cade Klubnik, Clemson, QB
In six career games against top-10 opponents, Allar has completed 49% of his passes, averaged just 4.9 yards per dropback and 156.5 yards per game, produced a horribly mediocre 54.9 Total QBR, and gone just 1-5. Klubnik hasn't exactly thrived against that level of competition, but following his performance against Texas in last season's CFP first round -- 336 yards, 3 touchdowns and an 81.5 Total QBR -- his hype has increased. He's the No. 2 Heisman betting favorite (+800), and Clemson should start the season with its highest preseason poll ranking in at least three years. I've spent much of the offseason as a Clemson-as-contender skeptic, but if Klubnik torches LSU in Week 1, the table is set for a huge run.
No. 10 Carson Beck, Miami, QB
In two years as Georgia's starter, Beck went 5-2 against top-10 opponents and produced a Total QBR over 92 on three occasions. Granted, he threw three picks twice as well (both times in 2024), but Georgia averaged a mammoth 36.6 points per game in those seven contests. He's the most proven big-game player in the sport this season. But he also had a confusing run of poor play last season -- 12 interceptions and 13 sacks in a six-game span -- that damaged (or at least confused) perceptions. His final act will determine his legacy to a degree. Can he, with help from a theoretically improved defense, take Miami to its first CFP?
No. 16 Clemson Wide Receiver Core, Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. or T.J. Moore
Wesco had three 100-yard games and averaged 17.3 yards per catch as a freshman. Moore ended his freshman season by torching Texas for 116 yards in the CFP. Williams has almost 2,000 career receiving yards. They constitute the most impressive receiving corps Clemson has had in quite some time, but even with them, Cade Klubnik averaged only 11.8 yards per completion last season. The past eight national title quarterbacks averaged at least 13.6. (The last one who didn't? Clemson's Deshaun Watson at 11.8.) It's really hard to nibble your way to the national championship, and Klubnik's receivers need to come up big if the Tigers are going to deliver on what probably will be a very lofty preseason ranking.
No. 23 Haynes King, Georgia Tech, QB
, Georgia Tech (No. 21 in 2024):King's Tech began 2024 by sending Florida State down its nightmare path, then finished it by KO'ing unbeaten Miami and nearly beating Georgia. King and running backJamal Haynes can play the ball-control game as well as just about anyone, and they get home games against Clemson and Georgia in 2025. OK, fine, the Georgia game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and that only sort of counts. Still, that sounds semi-ominous.
No. 26 Peter Woods and TJ Parker, Clemson, DT/DE
Nearly the perfect defensive line duo. Despite Woods sitting out three games, they combined for 24 tackles for loss, 23 run stops and 14 sacks last season, and they also welcome dynamic Purdue transfer Will Heldt to the party. But even with these two, the Tigers ranked just 29th in defensive SP+ last season. Most of the two-deep returns, and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen should provide a jolt of energy, but it might take a transcendent step from Parker or Woods for Clemson to make a title run.
No. 29 Kevin Jennings, SMU, QB
Last season was supposed to bePreston Stone's moment, but Jennings won the quarterback job early in 2024, then proceeded to win nine straight starts and lead SMU to the ACC championship game and the CFP. But mistakes -- two early turnovers against Clemson, three picks (including two pick-sixes) against Penn State -- ended the season in ignominious fashion. If Jennings rebounds and improves, SMU will again contend for a CFP spot. But wow was that a crushing way to end 2024.
No. 30 Rueben Bain Jr.,Miami, DE
After an incredible freshman debut in 2023, Bain was hurt just three snaps into 2024, sat out more than a month and flashed a true fifth gear only a few times while the Miami defense crumbled down the stretch. But as with Harold Perkins Jr., the potential here is obvious, and if he is all the way back up to speed and Miami's transfer-heavy secondary holds up, the Canes could leave most league contenders in the dust.
No. 31 Miller Moss, Louisville, QB
Moss was on this list last year as he prepared to succeed Caleb Williams at USC. He started the season brilliantly in a win over LSU but finished it on the bench as the Trojans wound up 7-6. He wasn't bad-- he finished 26th in Total QBR -- but a fresh start sure seemed like a decent idea. Jeff Brohm has a pretty good history with quarterbacks, and Moss will have one of the nation's best RB duos (plus explosive receiverChris Bell) in support. A big Moss season makes the Cardinals contenders.
No. 32 Darian Mensah, Duke, QB
Duke was a mini-Michigan last season, playing good enough defense to win nine games despite no run game and a passing game Manny Diaz disliked so much that he immediately went out and grabbed Mensah with what was believed to be a big-money deal. At Tulane in 2024, Mensah was excellent for a redshirt freshman; if he becomes simply excellent, period, why shouldn't the Blue Devils be considered contenders? (Especially with a light conference schedule featuring only one projected top-40 ACC team?)