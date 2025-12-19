Boston College Football Tight End Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College football has had another player announce his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Eagles tight end Stevie Amar Jr. shared his decision to hit the portal on Friday afternoon via social media.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Boston College, Bill O’Brien & the entire coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone who supported me during my time in Chestnut Hill,” said Amar Jr. “I am grateful for the opportunity, experiences, and relationships. After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with four years of eligibility.”

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound offensive weapon spent one season on the Heights. In 2025, he appeared in three games, mostly on special teams, and redshirted.

The Oxnard, Calif., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2025. He ranked No. 936 nationally, No. 45 in tight ends, and No. 72 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.

The Oaks Christian High School product was just shy of 1,000 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on 81 catches in his last two high school seasons. He also earned First Team All-County and All-League honors those two years.

He was one of 27 members of the Eagles’ 2025 class.

“Stevie is a tight end that’s gonna bring another dynamic, athletic presence to our football program,” said Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien on Early Signing Day in 2024. “Stevie can make catches in all areas of the field. He can make 50/50 catches. He can separate from defenders. He’s a very, very tough blocker in the running game. We’re really excited to have Stevie in our football program.”

Amar Jr. is one of 12 Boston College players to enter the portal, joining wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Boston College tight end Matt Ragan also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in the past 24 hours.

Ragan, a former three-star prospect from the class of 2022, played three seasons for the Eagles from 2022-24, but was not listed on BC’s roster in 2025.

The NCAA transfer portal will have one window this year and officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026.

