Where Every ACC Team Ranks in ESPN's FPI Rankings: ACC Daily
The latest EPSN FPI rankings are out and the ACC has been left in the back burner these rankings. Typically with these rankings, the SEC has always dominated and this year is no differnet.
For the ACC, they have a lot to work with, and still, they have some of the best teams in the country. Clemson comes in at No. 16 while the Miami Hurricanes are right behind them at No. 17. The SMU Mustangs follow as the last team in the top 25 at No. 19.
The rest of the conference ranges in the top 90 schools in the country.
No. 1 - Clemson Tigers: 13.7 FPI (No. 16, 9-2.-3.3)
No. 2 - Miami Hurricanes: 13.6 FPI (No. 17, 9.2-3.3)
No. 3 - SMU Mustangs: 11.6 FPI (No. 19, 8.9-3.4)
No. 4 - Virginia Tech Hokies: 8.1 FPI (No. 31, 8.1-4.2)
No. 5 - Louisville Cardinals: 6.7 FPI (No. 38, 7.3-4.7)
No. 6 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 6.7 FPI (No. 39, 7.3-4.8)
No. 7 - Duke Blue Devils: 4.7 FPI (No. 47, 7.1-5.0)
No. 8 - Boston College Eagles: 2.8 FPI (No. 55, 5.9-6.2)
No. 9 - Pittsburgh Panthers: 2.0 FPI (No. 57, 5.9-6.1)
No. 10 - NC State Wolfpack: 2.0 FPI (No. 58, 6.1-5.9)
No. 11 - North Carolina Tar Heels: 1.3 FPI (No. 59, 6.3-5.7)
No. 12 - Syracuse Orange: 0.6 FPI (No. 63, 4.5-7.5)
No. 13 - Florida State Seminoles: 0.3 FPI (No. 65, 5.3-6.7)
No. 14 - Stanford Cardinal: 0.1 FPI (No. 67, 5.1-7.0)
No. 15 - Virginia Cavaliers: -0.5 FPI (No. 68, 6.4-5.7)
No. 16 - California Golden Bears: -0.5 FPI (No. 69, 5.6-6.4)
No. 17 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons: -5.5 FPI (No. 89, 4.8-7.2)
Here's the explanation of what FPI is, courtesy of ESPN:
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes...
The question now is, will any of these predictive ratings come true? For some, they may but other programs as likely to be better than expected. Goeriga Tech is one of the biggest sleeper teams in the country, as well as the Pitt Panthers.
The top of the conference will likely stay the same this season, but with more talent entering the ACC year after year, only time will tell before the overlooked conference returns to the forefront.