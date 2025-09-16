Which Teams in the ACC Can Make the 2025 College Football Playoff: ACC Daily
The 2025 college football season is already three weeks in—four, actually, if you count the Week Zero games.
There are currently three teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference that were ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll after this weekend, Miami (No. 6), Florida State (No. 9), and Georgia Tech (No. 19), as well as the AP Top-25 Poll, which lists the Hurricanes at No. 4, the Seminoles at No. 7, and the Yellow Jackets at No. 18.
In the AP Poll, Louisville is ranked eighth in teams who received votes outside of the Top 25 with 25 votes, Clemson is ranked 11th with six votes, and SMU and NC State are tied for 12th with four votes each.
Here is a breakdown of which ACC programs have the best shot at reaching the 2025 College Football Playoff and other measures using ESPN’s FPI calculator, which measures a team's true strength on a net points scale—a respective team’s expected point margin against an average opponent on a neutral field.
Miami
While the ‘Canes are listed in the top six in both the Coaches and AP Poll, Miami’s FPI of 17.1 ranks 11th in the nation. The Hurricanes’ projected record after three weeks is listed at 10.9-1.8, and they have a 51.2 percent chance of winning the conference.
Since the new 12-team CFP format, the field is initially made up of the five highest-ranked conference champions, which are automatic qualifiers. Miami has the highest chance of reaching the CFP in the ACC for this reason with a 58.5 percent chance.
ESPN gives the ‘Canes an 8.2 percent chance of reaching the 2025 College Football National Championship and a 4.0 percent chance of winning the Final.
Miami is 3-0 through three games this season and will host Florida on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. before taking on Florida State the following week.
FSU
The Seminoles, who are rebounding from a 2-10 season in 2024—the worst season in head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee, Fla.—have an 11.2 percent chance of winning the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to ESPN, an 18.2 percent chance of reaching the CFP, a 0.9 percent chance of making the National Championship, and a 0.3 percent chance of capturing the National Championship win.
Florida State’s FPI of 10.4 ranks second in the ACC and 27th overall, and the projected win-loss total for the ‘Noles is 8.9-3.4.
The Seminoles, 2-0, are coming off a bye week after defeating East Texas A&M, 77-3, in Week Two. They will face Kent State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Clemson
Despite falling out of the AP Top-25 and AFCA Coaches Poll going into Week Three, the Tigers are third in FPI rankings, according to ESPN, in the ACC (9.3, 30th in nation).
Clemson (1-2) has suffered two upset losses—a 17-10 defeat at home against LSU in Week One, and a 24-21 defeat at Georgia Tech this past week—but have played arguably the toughest slate of teams through the first three weeks of the season among all teams in the ACC.
Clemson’s six-win projection is still at 89.7 percent, but its chances of winning the conference are down to 4.9 percent. The Tigers have a 3.9 percent chance of reaching the CFP and a 0.1 percent chance of making the National Championship game.
Clemson will face Syracuse on Saturday at noon.
Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets are in the midst of a fantastic 2025 campaign thus far with a 3-0 record and wins over Colorado and Clemson, including a blowout victory over Gardner-Webb in Week Two.
Georgia Tech’s FPI is at 8.6, which ranks 33rd in the country, and its projected win-loss total is at 9.3-3.1. The Jackets have a 99.7 percent chance of reaching the six-win mark, along with a 15.5 percent chance of winning the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Tech also has a 17.6 percent chance of making the CFP, a 0.6 percent chance of reaching the 2025 National Championship game, and a 0.1 percent chance of winning the National Championship, according to ESPN.
The Yellow Jackets will play Temple on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Their final test of the season will be against Georgia on Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m., and there will likely be some serious ramifications depending on the outcome of that game.