Every ACC Team’s Odds to Win March Madness (Duke, Virginia Viewed as Contenders)

The No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament is from the ACC, as the Duke Blue Devils and Cameron Boozer (the favorite to win the Wooden Award) are +330 to cut down the nets in Indianapolis.

Duke and Virginia met in the ACC Tournament Final with the Blue Devils pulling out a four-point win, and they’re both viewed as title contenders in the Big Dance. Virginia – a No. 3 seed – is +6000 and has by far the second-best odds of any ACC team.

Eight teams out of the ACC made the NCAA Tournament, but a few (Louisville, UNC) have some injury issues. Caleb Wilson is done for the season for the Tar Heels while Mikel Brown Jr. missed the ACC Tournament for the Cardinals.

Plus, the ACC has two teams in the First Four, as both SMU and NC State were among the final four teams into the field.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team from the ACC to win March Madness and how they ended up getting a big on Selection Sunday.

ACC Teams in March Madness

Duke (No. 1 Seed in the East Region) – ACC Tournament Winner

Virginia (No. 3 Seed in Midwest Region) – At-Large Bid

North Carolina (No. 6 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

Louisville (No. 6 Seed in East Region) – At-Large Bid

Miami (No. 7 Seed in West Region) – At-Large Bid

Clemson (No. 8 Seed in South Region) – At-Large Bid

SMU (No. 11 Seed in Midwest Region – First Four) – At-Large Bid

NC State (No. 11 Seed in West Region – First Four) – At-Large Bid

Duke is the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament and the No. 1 overall seed. The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament, and they are the No. 1 team in KenPom this season. Duke’s best win of the season came in February against Michigan, and it has arguably the best player in the country in Cameron Boozer.

Virginia is the No. 16 defense in the country and the No. 13 team overall, per KenPom. The Cavaliers couldn’t knock off Duke during the regular season or in the ACC Tournament, but they’re the clear No. 2 team from the ACC.

UNC is in a tough spot in the NCAA Tournament with Wilson out, and the odds reflect that with the Tar Heels sitting at +11000. Seth Trimble, Henri Veesaar and company will need to pull off some major upsets to make a dream of going to Indianapolis a reality.

Louisville has an intriguing guard pairing of Mike Brown Jr. (if he’s able to play) and Ryan Conwell, but it came up short in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Miami. The Cardinals are +12000 to win the NCAA Tournament, and they’ll take on the South Florida Bulls in the first round.

Miami earned a No. 7 seed with a strong run in the ACC Tournament, but it has a tough matchup with an SEC opponent in Missouri in the first round. Malik Reneau (18.8 points per game) is one of the better scores in the country, and he could lead the Hurricanes on an underdog run.

Clemson was knocked out by Duke in the ACC Tournament, and it’s 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Tigers have a tough first-round draw with Iowa, and they’d likely face No. 1-seeded Florida in the second round if they can win.

SMU won just one game in the ACC Tournament, but it was enough for them to sneak in despite a slow finish to the regular season where it lost four games in a row. The Mustangs are favored in a First Four matchup with Miami (OH).

NC State struggled towards the end of the season, losing seven of its last nine games (including the conference tournament). Yet, it’s favored against Texas in the First Four on Tuesday night.

Odds for Each ACC Team to Win March Madness

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke: +330

Virginia: +6000

North Carolina: +11000

Louisville: +12000

Miami: +25000

Clemson: +20000

SMU: +35000

NC State: +20000

The Blue Devils have by far the best case out of the ACC teams to win the national title, as they are the overall No. 1 seed and have a head-to-head win over another No. 1 seed in Michigan.

However, the injury to Caleb Foster (broken foot) certainly lowers Duke’s ceiling a bit. The same could be said for UNC, as Caleb Wilson is out for the season with a broken thumb. The projected lottery pick would have given UNC a fighting chance against just about anyone in the country.

Cameron Boozer and the Blue Devils are the No. 1 team in KenPom’s latest rankings, posting the No. 4 offense and the No. 2 two defense in the country.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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