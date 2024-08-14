10 BC Tennis Players Make ITA Scholar-Athlete Lists, The Rundown: August 14, 2024
10 Boston College tennis players landed spots on the men's and women's 2024 ITA Scholar-Athlete Lists.
Andrew Solarewicz, Bennett Turner, Caleb Saltz, Mai Gao, Matthew Overvelde and Shreekar Eedara made the men's list while Audrey Magnusen, Nada Dimovska, Sophia Edwards and Tola Glowacka made the women's list.
Each of these Eagles surpassed the ITA Scholar-Athlete requirement of a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
19 days.
Did You Notice?
- BC head football coach Bill O'Brien will be speaking on The Greg Hill Show at 6:45 a.m. during the WEEI and NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon
- BC softball's Maycee Hilt, Tannis Jackin, Elisabeth Laviolette, Meghan Schouten, Makenna Segal and Hannah Slike were each named to the NFCA All-Academic Team, as they maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2023-24 school year. This is Hilt, Schouten and Slike's second consecutive time making the team.
- BC sailing unveiled its 2024-25 schedule.
- 2026 three-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton earned an offer from BC football. The James Monroe High School standout (Rochester, N.Y.) is ranked as the No. 379 player in the class, the No. 61 prospect at the position and the top-rated incoming junior in the state.
