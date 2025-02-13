2025 Boston College Eagles Baseball Preview: Outfielders
When the Boston College baseball team takes the field on Friday afternoon to open its season, the outfield will look a lot different than the previous year.
During the offseason, the program lost multiple players at the position, Cam Caraher and Barry Walsh (eligibility), Cohl Mercado (transferred to Penn State), and most notably Cameron Leary, who was drafted as the No. 286 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the A’s, the first selection of the tenth round.
Boston College did pick up two big additions out of the transfer portal over the summer in former Iona center fielder Josiah Ragsdale and Holy Cross right fielder Jack Toomey. The team is also bringing in two incoming freshman Colin Larson and Ben Williams.
Below is a look at the outfielders on the roster for this season.
Josiah Ragsdale, junior (No. 6)
Ragsdale is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring to Boston College from Iona over the summer. During his two seasons with the Gaels, he appeared in 90 games which included 88 starts and recorded a .343 batting average, 112 hits in 327 at-bats, 17 doubles, 15 triples, and nine home runs, accounted for 65 runs, batted 59 runs in, drew 52 walks, and stole 33 bases. He also tallied a .437 on-base percentage and a .569 slugging percentage.
Colin Larson, freshman (No. 10)
Larson is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass. As a prospect, he ranked No. 13 overall and No. 1 in outfielders in the state, according to Perfect Game. He also ranked at the national level No. 500 overall and No. 289 in outfielders for the class of 2024.
Ben Williams, freshman (No. 19)
Williams is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Hanover High School and Avon Old Farms and is a Hanover, N.H., native. He ranked No. 11 overall and No. 2 in outfielders in the state, according to Perfect Game. He also ranked in the Top 1,000 nationally and No. 768 in outfielders for the class of 2024.
Jack Toomey, junior (No. 38)
Toomey is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Holy Cross during the summer after spending two seasons with the Crusaders. During his time at Holy Cross, he appeared in 93 games which included 92 starts and recorded a .288 batting average, 93 hits in 323 at-bats, 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, accounted for 67 runs, batted in 69 runs, drew 52 walks, and stole seven bases. He also tallied a .419 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage.
Tony Humphrey, sophomore (No. 40)
Humphrey is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he did not make an appearance in a game.