Live Updates From Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup With UMass Lowell

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-3 ACC) baseball team continues its five-game home stand with a midweek matchup against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (7-8) on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a 5-4 win over Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The victory was led by Eagles second baseman Ty Mainolfi who had three hits in his five plate appearances, batted in two runs, and crossed home plate once. The game marked Boston College’s home opener after its original home opener, which was slated for Feb. 24 against Merrimack, was postponed due to weather.

On the other side, the River Hawks are coming off a series win against Pepperdine over the weekend. UMass Lowell won the first three games of the four-game set, 7-6 on Thursday, 7-4 in 10 innings on Friday, and 5-4 in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, but lost the finale 13-8 in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

The contest marks one of three games between the two teams this season. Boston College will travel to UMass Lowell on April 28 and they will play a final game at Harrington Athletics Village on May 12 which marks the last midweek of the season for Boston College.

The last time these two teams met was for a two-game series last year from May 10-11, 2025. Boston College swept UMass Lowell on the road 8-3 and 5-0.

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Bottom 1

Gunnar Johnson flies out to end the inning, but the Eagles do damage in the opening frame. Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 0.

Luke Gallo extends the inning with an infield single.

Danny Surowiec gets Boston College on the board with a three-run blast. The home run marks the first one of Surowiec's career. Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 0.

Jack Toomey draws a walk and the inning is extended. BC has runners on the corners with two outs.

Nick Wang hits a two-out triple and just like that, the Eagles are threatening in the first.

Ty Mainolfi popped up for the Eagles' second out. The UMass Lowell second baseman made the catch as he was turning to field it.

Julio Solier flies out to right field to get Boston College's offense going.

Top 1

Scott Donahue strikes out swinging on a dropped third strike to end the top half of the inning. UMass Lowell 0, Boston College 0.

Nicholas Solorzano flies out to center field on his second pitch. It was caught just shy of the warning track.

Cal Chance pops up for the first out of the afternoon. We are underway on a cold afternoon in Brighton.

Pregame

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Freshman right-handed pitcher Chase Hartsell gets the nod for Boston College this afternoon against the River Hawks. UMass Lowell is going with graduate right-handed pitcher Frankie DeMaro.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks

When: Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks won their four-game series over the Pepperdine Waves over the weekend. UMass Lowell won the first three games 7-6, 7-4, and 5-4, but lost the finale 13-8.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 5-4 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Tuesday night in their home opener.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a two-game set last year from May 10-11. Boston College swept UMass Lowell on the road 8-3 and 5-0.