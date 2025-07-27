2025 World Junior Summer Showcase Begins Sunday: The Rundown
The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase is set to begin on Sunday afternoon at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
On the opening day of the event, both USA teams will play a game. USA White will take on Finland at 2 p.m. ET and USA Blue will square off against Sweden at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed on USAHockeyTV.com.
In total, four Boston College men’s hockey players will compete, forwards Teddy Stiga, James Hagens, and Will Moore as well as defenseman Will Skahan.
The WJSS will run until Saturday, Aug. 2.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 guard prospect Irieanna Smoot has received an offer from the Boston College women's basketball program. Smoot is a product of Virginia Academy in Ashburn, Va.
- ACC Digital Network highlighted a good fake from a former Boston College football game against Syracuse via social media on Saturday.
- Boston College women's basketball shared a video getting to know freshman guard Amirah Anderson.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"John doesn't get any All-America awards. But if you're picking a goaltender to win a money game, you have to go with John Muse."- Jerry York
