Moments From Boston College's Hockey East Semifinals Loss to UConn: Photo Gallery
Despite Ryan Conmy's third-period heroics to even the score at three apiece, Boston College failed to carry that momentum into overtime, conceding the game-winner just 1:18 into the extra period to fall 4-3. With their NCAA Tournament hopes hinging on a Hockey East championship, the loss spelled the end of the Eagles' season.
1. Let's Go Eagles!
A young Boston College fan cheers on the Eagles during warmups.
2. The Eagles Prepare to Take On the Huskies
Boston College players warm up ahead of their Hockey East semifinal game against UConn.
3. Let's Get It Started In Here
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes the opening faceoff against UConn. The sophomore won eight of his 14 draws, contributing to the Eagles' overall 26-22 advantage on the dot.
4. Oscar Hemming Lands a Hit
Boston College forward Oscar Hemming slams UConn defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg into the boards. The freshman is a top prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
5. Saved By Cloutier!
Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a big save against UConn forward Ethan Whitcomb in the first period. The freshman made 28 stops for an .875 save percentage.
6. Aram Minnetian Forces a Turnover
Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian takes the puck from UConn defenseman Kai Janviriya.
7. Dean Letourneau Opens the Scoring
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau celebrates with Lukas Gustafsson and James Hagens after scoring the opening goal. Hagens, who assisted the goal, finished with two helpers—both setting up Letourneau.
8. So Nice He Did It Twice
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau raises his arms in celebration after scoring his second goal of the night.
9. Dean Letourneau Celebrates With Ryan Conmy
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau celebrates with Ryan Conmy after a goal.
10. Things Get Chippy
Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson gets into a verbal altercation with UConn defenseman Brendan Dunphy. The senior tallied one assist in the contest.
11. Jake Sondreal Races For the Puck
Boston College forward Jake Sondreal races UConn defenseman Kai Janviriya to a loose puck.
12. Landan Resendes Boxes Out Trey Scott
Boston College forward Landan Resendes battles UConn defenseman Trey Scott for control of the puck.
13. Drew Fortescue Makes a Pass
Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue passes the puck from behind the goal line. The junior blocked two of the Huskies' shots.
14. Ryan Conmy Ties It Up!
Boston College forward Ryan Conmy scores a goal from range to force overtime. Aside from Dean Letourneau, the junior was the only other Eagle to find the back of the net.
15. Ryan Conmy Celebrates
Boston College forward Ryan Conmy celebrates after scoring the equalizer in the third period.
16. Ryan Conmy High-Fives the Bench
Boston College forward Ryan Conmy skates by the Eagles' bench after his goal.
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John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.