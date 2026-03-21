Moments From Boston College's Hockey East Semifinals Loss to UConn: Photo Gallery

Despite Ryan Conmy's third-period heroics to even the score at three apiece, Boston College failed to carry that momentum into overtime, conceding the game-winner just 1:18 into the extra period to fall 4-3. With their NCAA Tournament hopes hinging on a Hockey East championship, the loss spelled the end of the Eagles' season.

1. Let's Go Eagles!

A young Boston College fan cheers on the Eagles during warmups at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

A young Boston College fan cheers on the Eagles during warmups.

2. The Eagles Prepare to Take On the Huskies

Boston College players warm up at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players warm up ahead of their Hockey East semifinal game against UConn.

3. Let's Get It Started In Here

Dean Letourneau takes the opening faceoff at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes the opening faceoff against UConn. The sophomore won eight of his 14 draws, contributing to the Eagles' overall 26-22 advantage on the dot.

4. Oscar Hemming Lands a Hit

Oscar Hemming hits Viking Gustafsson Nyberg into the boards at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oscar Hemming slams UConn defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg into the boards. The freshman is a top prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

5. Saved By Cloutier!

Louka Cloutier makes a save at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a big save against UConn forward Ethan Whitcomb in the first period. The freshman made 28 stops for an .875 save percentage.

6. Aram Minnetian Forces a Turnover

Aram Minnetian steals the puck from Kai Janviriya at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian takes the puck from UConn defenseman Kai Janviriya.

7. Dean Letourneau Opens the Scoring

Dean Letourneau celebrates a goal with Lukas Gustafsson and James Hagens at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau celebrates with Lukas Gustafsson and James Hagens after scoring the opening goal. Hagens, who assisted the goal, finished with two helpers—both setting up Letourneau.

8. So Nice He Did It Twice

Dean Letourneau celebrates after scoring his second goal of the night at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau raises his arms in celebration after scoring his second goal of the night.

9. Dean Letourneau Celebrates With Ryan Conmy

Dean Letourneau celebrates a goal with Ryan Conmy at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau celebrates with Ryan Conmy after a goal.

10. Things Get Chippy

Lukas Gustafsson exchanges words with Brendan Dunphy at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson gets into a verbal altercation with UConn defenseman Brendan Dunphy. The senior tallied one assist in the contest.

11. Jake Sondreal Races For the Puck

Jake Sondreal battles Kai Janviriya for a loose puck at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jake Sondreal races UConn defenseman Kai Janviriya to a loose puck.

12. Landan Resendes Boxes Out Trey Scott

Landan Resendes hits Trey Scott at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Landan Resendes battles UConn defenseman Trey Scott for control of the puck.

13. Drew Fortescue Makes a Pass

Drew Fortescue searches for an open pass at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue passes the puck from behind the goal line. The junior blocked two of the Huskies' shots.

14. Ryan Conmy Ties It Up!

Ryan Conmy scores a goal at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy scores a goal from range to force overtime. Aside from Dean Letourneau, the junior was the only other Eagle to find the back of the net.

15. Ryan Conmy Celebrates

Ryan Conmy celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal at TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy celebrates after scoring the equalizer in the third period.

16. Ryan Conmy High-Fives the Bench

Ryan Conmy high-fives the Boston College bench after a goal on TD Garden on March 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy skates by the Eagles' bench after his goal.