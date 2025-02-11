BC Bulletin

A Look at Boston College Baseball's 2025 Roster

The Eagles kick off their season on Friday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles baseball team kicks off its season on Friday afternoon with a road series against University of South Carolina Upstate. 

The Eagles are looking to improve from their 2024 campaign where they went 22-31 overall and 8-22 in ACC play. 

Below is the roster and coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Boston College Baseball 2025 Roster:

2 | Adam Magpoc | INF | So.

4 | Nathanael Frederking | INF | So.

5 | John Mass | RHP/INF | Fr. 

6 | Josiah Ragsdale | OF | Jr. 

8 | Patrick Roche | INF | Gr. 

9 | Aidan Harrington | RHP | Sr. 

10 | Colin Larson | OF | Fr. 

12 | Owen DeShazo | INF | Jr. 

14 | Vince Cimini | INF | Gr. 

15 | Jace Roossien | C/OF | Fr. 

16 | Julio Solier | INF | Fr. 

17 | Gavin Soares | RHP | Fr. 

18 | Kyle Wolff | 1B | Jr.

19 | Ben Williams | OF | Fr. 

21 | Tyler Mudd | LHP | Sr. 

22 | Connor Southwell | LHP | Fr. 

23 | Brady Miller | LHP | Fr. 

24 | Cesar Gonzalez | C/RHP | Fr. 

25 | Austin Hartsell | INF | So. 

26 | Jacob Burnham | LHP | Fr. 

28 | Sam McNulty | INF | Sr. 

30 | JD Ogden | LHP | Gr. 

32 | Sean Hard | RHP | Sr. 

33 | Eric Schroeder | RHP | Sr. 

34 | Alex Bryant | RHP | Gr. 

35 | Joe Gold | RHP | So. 

36 | Evan Moore | RHP | Gr.

37 | John Kwiatkowski | LHP | Jr. 

38 | Jack Toomey | OF | Jr. 

39 | Beck Milner | C | Jr. 

40 | Tony Humphrey | OF | So. 

43 | Bobby Chicoine | RHP | Jr. 

44 | Nick Wang | INF | Sr. 

46 | Kyle Kipp | RHP | So. 

47 | Matthew Spada | LHP | Jr. 

48 | A.J. Colarusso | LHP | Jr. 

49 | Peter Schaefer | RHP | Gr. 

50 | Joey Ryan | RHP | Gr. 

51 | Esteban Garcia | INF | So. 

52 | Gunnar Johnson | C | Gr. 

53 | Dylan Howanitz | RHP | Gr. 

54 | Karl Meyer | RHP | Gr. 

55 | Danny Surowiec | INF | Fr. 

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Todd Interdonato

Assistant and Pitching Coach: Ryan Forrest

Assistant Coaches: Dan Tischler and Greg Sullivan

Director of Player Development: Jack Housinger and Jack Milani

Director of Baseball Operations and Alumni Relations: Holden Wilder

