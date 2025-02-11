A Look at Boston College Baseball's 2025 Roster
The Boston College Eagles baseball team kicks off its season on Friday afternoon with a road series against University of South Carolina Upstate.
The Eagles are looking to improve from their 2024 campaign where they went 22-31 overall and 8-22 in ACC play.
Below is the roster and coaching staff for the upcoming season.
Boston College Baseball 2025 Roster:
2 | Adam Magpoc | INF | So.
4 | Nathanael Frederking | INF | So.
5 | John Mass | RHP/INF | Fr.
6 | Josiah Ragsdale | OF | Jr.
8 | Patrick Roche | INF | Gr.
9 | Aidan Harrington | RHP | Sr.
10 | Colin Larson | OF | Fr.
12 | Owen DeShazo | INF | Jr.
14 | Vince Cimini | INF | Gr.
15 | Jace Roossien | C/OF | Fr.
16 | Julio Solier | INF | Fr.
17 | Gavin Soares | RHP | Fr.
18 | Kyle Wolff | 1B | Jr.
19 | Ben Williams | OF | Fr.
21 | Tyler Mudd | LHP | Sr.
22 | Connor Southwell | LHP | Fr.
23 | Brady Miller | LHP | Fr.
24 | Cesar Gonzalez | C/RHP | Fr.
25 | Austin Hartsell | INF | So.
26 | Jacob Burnham | LHP | Fr.
28 | Sam McNulty | INF | Sr.
30 | JD Ogden | LHP | Gr.
32 | Sean Hard | RHP | Sr.
33 | Eric Schroeder | RHP | Sr.
34 | Alex Bryant | RHP | Gr.
35 | Joe Gold | RHP | So.
36 | Evan Moore | RHP | Gr.
37 | John Kwiatkowski | LHP | Jr.
38 | Jack Toomey | OF | Jr.
39 | Beck Milner | C | Jr.
40 | Tony Humphrey | OF | So.
43 | Bobby Chicoine | RHP | Jr.
44 | Nick Wang | INF | Sr.
46 | Kyle Kipp | RHP | So.
47 | Matthew Spada | LHP | Jr.
48 | A.J. Colarusso | LHP | Jr.
49 | Peter Schaefer | RHP | Gr.
50 | Joey Ryan | RHP | Gr.
51 | Esteban Garcia | INF | So.
52 | Gunnar Johnson | C | Gr.
53 | Dylan Howanitz | RHP | Gr.
54 | Karl Meyer | RHP | Gr.
55 | Danny Surowiec | INF | Fr.
Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Todd Interdonato
Assistant and Pitching Coach: Ryan Forrest
Assistant Coaches: Dan Tischler and Greg Sullivan
Director of Player Development: Jack Housinger and Jack Milani
Director of Baseball Operations and Alumni Relations: Holden Wilder