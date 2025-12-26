Boston College Football Defensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College football defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge is entering the transfer portal.

The redshirt junior made the announcement via social media on Friday afternoon.

“I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal As A Grad Transfer With One Year Of Eligibility,” said Kolenge via X. “Thank You Boston College.”

Kolenge has played four seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he has appeared in 36 games and totaled 50 tackles (26 solo and 24 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick.

He had his collegiate-best season in 2025 where he played in 12 games and tallied 31 total tackles (17 solo and 14 assisted), one tackle for loss, and one sack.

This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and their season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29, but lost ten consecutive games in between.

The skid featured defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

As a prospect, Kolenge was a three-star from the class of 2022. He ranked No. 759 nationally, No. 74 in linebackers, and No. 4 in the state of Conn., according to 247Sports Composite.

Kolenge committed to Boston College on June 19, 2021, one day after his official visit, and was one of 21 players to sign with the Eagles for the ‘22 class. He was the No. 2 prospect from Canada in his class.

The Montreal, Quebec, Canada native is the 13th Boston College player to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal.

He joins tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan is also entering the portal. He played for the Eagles from 2022-24, but was not listed on the roster in 2025.

This offseason, the transfer portal will have one window instead of two and will be open from Jan 2-16, 2026.

