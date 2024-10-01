A Weekend of Close Results for The Eagles, The Rundown: October 1, 2024
Results could not have been tighter across BC athletics over the weekend.
The football team was without its star quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon from Alumni Stadium.
Junior quarterback and Florida International University transfer, Grayson James, was forced into action and his lack of experience in this offense was on display through three quarters of the game.
BC found itself down 20-7 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the only scoring drive on the day started in the red zone to that point.
The lack of quarterback run threat was really hurting the flow of Bill O'Brien's offense. The team needed to rely upon its defense yet again if the Eagles were going to pull through.
And yet again the unit answered the bell.
Junior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku played the game of his life - absolutely changing the entire direction of the game off the edge and the Eagles needed each and every bit of it.
With a short field, James and Co. still found themselves in a high-stakes third-and-goal from the eight-yard line in what surely was four down territory. Fortunately, the junior quarterback saved his best throw of the day for his biggest moment.
A perfectly placed pass to junior receiver Jerand Bradley (the second of his two scores of the game) would be the go-ahead score for the game, and it was another example of BC setting up a true, team wide, identity for the beginning of ACC play next week.
They didn't have their leader offensively to captain the physical run scheme that has been the engine of their offense, but they continued to create negative plays and turnovers defensively in big time moments. Defensive coordinator Tim Lewis' unit sacked WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp three times, intercepted him twice and forced the game-changing fumble in the fourth quarter.
BC will be in Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers at Noon ET next Saturday. It is uncertain what the status of Thomas Castellanos will be for next weekend, but answers should be coming from Coach O'Brien in the coming days.
Field hockey and men's soccer both found themselves in highly intense matchups during the weekend as well.
On Saturday, the tenth-ranked BC field hockey team was in Louisville, Ky., taking on the 25th-ranked Cardinals for their second in-conference match of the season - and it was a barnburner.
The match's only goal came in the eighth-minute by junior forward Mia Garber, and the sophomore goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer held the Cardinals at bay - being credited with four saves on the day.
The total team defensive effort was the most impressive feat of the morning, holding a ranked opponent to a shutout at home.
The Eagles now stand at 2-0 in conference play in the highly competitive ACC. It does not get much easier for the ladies this Friday, as they host the third-ranked Virginia Cavaliers at 4:30 p.m. ET in a top-10 conference battle.
The match will stream on ACC Network Extra.
The men's soccer team took its fifth tie of the season, also against but hosting the Louisville Cardinals.
It took an 85th-minute equalizing goal by junior-midfielder Ask Ekeland to save the match for the Eagles.
The result moved the men to 3-2-5 on the season, respectable, but head coach Bob Thompson hopes to turn those ties into wins as conference play progresses. The team will travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
The match will stream on ACC Network Extra.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
10 days.